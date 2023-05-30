IGT Expands VLT Footprint in Western Canada with 720 New Units

Contract with WCLC to deploy top-performing content on market-leading hardware is the fourth in seven years following competitive procurements

LONDON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT), announced today that it has signed a contract with the Western Canada Lottery Corporation ("WCLC") to provide 720 CrystalDual® 27 video lottery terminals (VLTs). This marks the fourth time in seven years that IGT has been awarded a significant VLT contract by WCLC following competitive procurements.

As part of the agreement, IGT will provide its highly successful CX game set of VLT content in Saskatchewan, featuring top-performing games such as 7's Wild Gold, Big City 5's™, The Wild Life™, and Thunder Stampede™. The new contract also includes two new VLT titles, Cash Eruption™ Temple of Fire™ and Greenback Attack™.

"WCLC is committed to providing our VLT players with engaging content and high-performing hardware that deliver the best possible player experiences in Saskatchewan," said Eric Karmark, WCLC Vice President, VLT Gaming & Operations. "The additional 720 VLT units and exciting new games from IGT speak volumes to that promise, and we look forward to enhancing the market with this deployment."

"The award and delivery of 720 additional VLT units reinforces the depth of IGT's commitment to WCLC's continued growth, and the quality of IGT's content and cabinets for the Canadian market," said David Flinn, IGT Senior Vice President, Canada, South and Central America. "IGT's CrystalDual 27 continues to prove its versatility and relevance in gaming markets around the world as the premium dual-screen VLT cabinet. We're pleased to continue partnering with WCLC to provide industry-leading content, including titles under the only Canadian VLT wide-area-progressive feature, Vault Breaker."

The CrystalDual 27 VLT features two displays delivering high-definition graphics. The cabinet has a first-class audio package, ergonomic design, enhanced player interface and a mobile device charging port to provide exceptional player experiences.

In addition, the cabinets incorporate the Game to System (G2S) communication protocol, which enables new, advanced features for WCLC such as software download, remote configuration and software verification, and an embedded player user interface that delivers an interactive experience. These new VLTs will be connected by IGT's INTELLIGEN™ central system, operated by WCLC for machine accounting, event tracking, and system security.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

