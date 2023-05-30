Longer 'Legendary Voyages' Highlight Holland America Line's 2024-2025 Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Cruises

Itineraries up to 58 days include immersive explorations of South Pacific islands and a circumnavigation of Australia

SEATTLE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Holland America Line ships are set to explore the lush landscapes and natural wonders of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific in 2024-2025. From unspoiled islands to cosmopolitan cities, Westerdam will spend the season Down Under, while Koningsdam and Zaandam each offer a longer Legendary Voyage to the South Pacific and Hawaii.

Westerdam in Sydney (PRNewswire)

In October 2024 Westerdam sails a westwardly South Pacific crossing, followed by the iconic Australia Circumnavigation. From December 2024 through March 2025, the ship offers a series of 14-day departures roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, or between Auckland, New Zealand, and Sydney. Zaandam's "Tales of the South Pacific" in September 2024 is from Vancouver, Canada, to San Diego, California, or roundtrip San Diego, while Koningsdam's "Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas" in February 2025 is roundtrip from San Diego.

"Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific are iconically beautiful locations, but they have so much more to offer which is why they remain high on the bucket list of travelers who are looking to see the world with the ease of a cruise," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "The Australia Circumnavigation itinerary is the most in-depth immersion a cruiser can have of the continent, and many of our Legendary Voyages make it possible to visit distant destinations from a North American homeport. These cruises are among some of the most notable we offer."

Legendary Voyages Linger Longer

Holland America Line's extended Legendary Voyages range from 25 to 59 days and combine the ceremony of a Grand Voyage with itineraries that feature a comprehensive collection of ports that enrich the experience in each destination. Most of Holland America Line's Legendary Voyages sail roundtrip or to/from a North American homeport, allowing travelers to see the world from their doorstep with a convenient domestic flight and easy embarkation.

Highlights of the Australia and New Zealand 2024-2025 Season

LEGENDARY : The 35-day " Nov. 17, 2024 , sails Roundtrip from Sydney . Westerdam visits 16 ports around the continent of Australia and includes scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef, as well as the remote Ribbon Reef and Far North Regions. Guests enjoy overnight calls at Freemantle ( Perth ), Australia , and Hobart, Tasmania , along with a late-night departure from Adelaide . Beyond Australia , the ship will call at Komodo Island. : The 35-day " Australia Circumnavigation " departing, sails Roundtrip from. Westerdam visits 16 ports around the continent ofand includes scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef, as well as the remote Ribbon Reef and Far North Regions. Guests enjoy overnight calls at Freemantle (),, and Hobart,, along with a late-night departure from. Beyond, the ship will call at Komodo Island.

March 2025 , Westerdam offers 14-day " Auckland and Sydney . The sailings include six ports around New Zealand and a call at Hobart. All itineraries include scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park, and select dates also include Milford Sound. From January through, Westerdam offers 14-day " Australia and New Zealand " cruises betweenand. The sailings include six ports aroundand a call at Hobart. All itineraries include scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park, and select dates also include Milford Sound.

Dec. 22, 2024 , is roundtrip from Sydney . Guests spend the holidays exploring six ports around New Zealand , including an overnight call at Wellington . The holiday itinerary also features scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park and Milford Sound. A special 14-day " New Zealand Holiday " cruise departing, is roundtrip from. Guests spend the holidays exploring six ports around, including an overnight call at. The holiday itinerary also features scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park and Milford Sound.

Highlights of the South Pacific 2024-2025 Season

LEGENDARY : 51- or 56-day " San Diego departing Sept. 30, 2024 , while the 56-day cruise is from Vancouver to San Diego departing Sept. 25 . The exploration takes a counterclockwise route around the South Pacific, with 20 calls in Hawaii , Kiribati , Samoa , Fiji , Tonga , Niue , Cook and Society Islands, Marquesas and Tahiti. Guests have extra time ashore with overnights at Honolulu, Hawaii , and Papeete, Tahiti, as well as late-night departures from Honolulu and Suva, Fiji . : 51- or 56-day " Tales of the South Pacific " voyage aboard Zaandam. The 51-day itinerary is roundtrip fromdeparting, while the 56-day cruise is fromtodeparting. The exploration takes a counterclockwise route around the South Pacific, with 20 calls in, Cook and Society Islands, Marquesas and Tahiti. Guests have extra time ashore with overnights at, and Papeete, Tahiti, as well as late-night departures fromand

Oct. 24, 2024 , is from Seattle, Washington , to Sydney . The Pacific Ocean crossing includes seven ports in Hawaii , New Caledonia , Fiji and American Samoa . Westerdam's 23-day " South Pacific Crossing " departing, is from, to. The Pacific Ocean crossing includes seven ports inand

LEGENDARY : The 35-day " Feb. 15, 2025 , and is roundtrip from San Diego . The ship makes four calls in Hawaii and six additional island calls throughout the South Pacific. Overnights include Honolulu , Raiatea, Moorea and Papeete. : The 35-day " Hawaii , Tahiti and Marquesas " aboard Koningsdam departs, and is roundtrip from. The ship makes four calls inand six additional island calls throughout the South Pacific. Overnights include, Raiatea, Moorea and Papeete.

LEGENDARY: Westerdam's 29-day " March 30, 2025 , is from Sydney to Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada. Guests discover 12 ports in Hawaii , American Samoa , Fiji and New Caledonia . The itinerary offers an overnight at Honolulu , plus late-night departures from Lahaina and Kona, Hawaii ; Suva ; and Nouméa, New Caledonia . : Westerdam's 29-day " South Pacific Crossing " departing, is fromto, Canada. Guests discover 12 ports inand. The itinerary offers an overnight at, plus late-night departures fromand Kona,; and Nouméa,

Book Back-to-Back Cruises with a Collectors' Voyage

Ranging from 43 to 58 days, Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Collectors' Voyages are perfect for avid explorers seeking a more extensive cruise experience. The voyages combine back-to-back, nonrepeating itineraries and represent the best per-day value for guests.

Have It All

For a limited time, when guests book select 2024-2025 Australia/New Zealand cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Terms and conditions apply. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

Beginning fares for 2025 Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific cruises range from $2,449 to $10,999 per person, double occupancy, depending on length. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

Westerdam calls Cairns (PRNewswire)

