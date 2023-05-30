RECIPE CONTEST WITH A LOT OF DOUGH: JUNIOR'S RESTAURANT AND BAKERY TO HOST 'GREAT AMERICAN CHEESECAKE CHALLENGE' 25TH JUNIOR'S FLAVOR WINS $1800 PRIZE IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL CHEESECAKE DAY ON JULY 30th

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior's Restaurant & Bakery, home of the "World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake," already offers two dozen of the most tantalizing flavors, from plain to key lime, from strawberry to red velvet, and from chocolate swirl to apple crumb.

Now, in celebration of National Cheesecake Day on July 30, it is inviting its fans from throughout the country and beyond to create its 25th flavor in the Junior's Great American Cheesecake Challenge.

And there's a lot of "dough" on the line: the winning recipe's developer will win $1800, and their chosen cheesecake will be sold for a limited time in Junior's restaurants, as well as online and through mail orders.

"The number 18 means life in Judaism," said Alan Rosen, the third-generation of his family to own Junior's. "And given that so many of our fans believe that our cheesecake is life-affirming, it makes perfect sense to hold a Great American Cheesecake Challenge and offer an $1800 cash prize for our 25th flavor. It's our way of celebrating National Cheesecake Day in perfect New York style."

Rosen will serve as one of the judges of the Great American Cheesecake Challenge; other judges may include one to two longtime Junior's fans.

Participants of Junior's Great American Cheesecake Challenge must submit their flavor, the recipe, and a few sentences describing why they chose that flavor by Friday, June 9, 2023 through Friday, June 30, 2023. The winning flavor will be announced on National Cheesecake Day, July 30. By entering the challenge, the winner agrees to have their name, hometown, and flavor/recipe included in all public relations and social media activities associated with this program.

About Junior's

Since the 1950's, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery in Brooklyn, New York has been famous for great food, great fun, great service, and, of course, the World's Most Famous Cheesecake. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery's menu features New York and Brooklyn comfort food dishes ranging from classic New York deli sandwiches piled high, famous 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo half pound hot dogs, fresh seafood and a full-service bar. For more information, visit juniorscheesecake.com . Instagram: @JuniorsCheesecake, Twitter: @JuniorsCheeseck Facebook: @ JuniorsCheesecake

