USPAACC Hosts CPO Forum at #CelebrASIAN 2023

Learn from procurement leaders how to grow your minority-owned business in uncertain times

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) invites minority-owned and diverse businesses to register for its CelebrASIAN 2023 Procurement + Business Conference: BREAKTHROUGH taking place on June 6-8 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

USPAACC's CelebrASIAN will feature a Chief Procurement Officers (CPO) Forum where attendees can learn from procurement leaders from Fortune 1000 corporations, government agencies, and large nonprofits on how to survive and thrive in uncertain economic times. (PRNewswire)

USPAACC hosts CPO Forum at CelebrASIAN, learn from procurement leaders how to grow your minority-owned business.

CelebrASIAN is the largest and longest-running event for Pan Asian Americans and diverse enterprises in the U.S. The conference will feature a Chief Procurement Officers (CPO) Forum where attendees can learn from procurement leaders from Fortune 1000 corporations, government agencies, and large nonprofits on how to survive and thrive in uncertain economic times.

- Domestic and global supply chain trends and procurement opportunities

- How small businesses can align with the corporations' strategic needs

- How to survive and thrive in uncertain economic times

The CPO Forum will feature guest speakers from AT&T, Edwards Lifesciences, MGM Resorts International, NASA, Sephora, US Bank, Wells Fargo, and Nationwide.

"Join us at CelebrASIAN for a focused, intimate, and effective event offering unrivaled access to corporate, government, and large nonprofit decision-makers and procurement leaders," said Susan Au Allen, USPAACC National President and CEO. "Our CPO Forum helps minority-owned and diverse businesses survive and thrive during uncertain economic times. Don't leave your success to chance! Have a plan, hear from the experts, and make connections at CelebrASIAN that will take your business to the next level."

- Prescheduled 1-on-1 Business Matchmaking

- Women Initiative for Strategic Empowerment (WISE)

- Supplier Diversity/Small Business Procurement Leadership Caucus

- Doing Business with Corporations

- Fast 100 Asian American Business Awards

- Guanxi Connection Place

- EBRG (Employee Business Resource Group) Caucus

- i-Builders (Industry Builders) Marketplace & Synergy Luncheon

- Export Mastery

- Dine Arounds

- Breakthrough & Soar with AI

- Certification Luncheon: Value & Prudence

Don't miss out – register for CelebrASIAN. For more information, email info@uspaacc.com or call (202) 296-5221.

About USPAACC:

Founded in 1984 in the nation's capital, USPAACC is the most established and effective national nonprofit nonpartisan business organization representing the unified voice for equal opportunity for Pan Asian American/AAPI and Pan Asian American/AAPI-related groups. USPAACC provides networking, mentoring, procurement, and educational opportunities for its members and partners. Visit https://uspaacc.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation