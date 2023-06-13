Baker Tilly Joins Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program

Firm Becomes Fourth To Join Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Program

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) as the newest member of the Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program (CIP), through which the firm will be able to work directly with its corporate clients to successfully implement Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets software for their corporate tax and accounting departments. Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's team of in-house experts will provide ongoing technical and training support for Baker Tilly and its shared Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets clients.

Baker Tilly and Bloomberg Tax will help joint clients create efficiencies, mitigate risks, and optimize outcomes.

Bloomberg Tax Provision allows tax professionals to accurately forecast and calculate their tax estimations for 10-K and 10-Q financial statements, while managing risk and reducing time spent. The fully integrated, easy-to-implement software ensures the rate rec ties and outputs are audit-ready.

Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets is an enterprise capital asset management solution that enables companies to optimize the depreciation of their fixed assets regardless of volume or complexity. The software provides full controls to reduce risk and features automated data flows and reporting capabilities that save users time and maximize their company's savings.

"Joining the Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program is a significant step for Baker Tilly as we enhance our ability to deliver exceptional tax and accounting solutions to our clients," said Michele Donohue, Baker Tilly partner and tax technology practice leader. "By leveraging the power of Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets software, we help our corporate clients optimize their tax and accounting processes, ultimately improving efficiency and achieving their financial goals."

"We're excited that Baker Tilly, a leading advisory CPA firm with a truly global footprint, has joined our Certified Implementer Program," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Working hand-in-hand with the experts at Baker Tilly, we'll be positioned to help our joint clients create efficiencies, mitigate risks, and optimize outcomes in their provision and fixed asset depreciation workflows."

Baker Tilly joins RSM, GTM, and VPTax as members of the Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program. Additional information about the Certified Implementer Program is available at https://pro.bloombergtax.com/bloomberg-tax-certified-implementer-program/.

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

