FLASH GLOBAL RECEIVES ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFICATION TO PRI STANDARDS

Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar recognizes Flash Global for having met stringent requirements of these international standards, their ongoing commitment to satisfying stakeholders, and their dedication to continual improvement of their management system.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Global, an international service supply chain solutions provider specializing in post-sales , announces it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification.

This certification validates Flash Global’s commitment to provide high-quality service and solutions to customers.

ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Flash uses these standards to consistently provide service and solutions that meet regulatory requirements as they support high-tech customers' mission critical service supply chain requirements.

By attaining this certification, Flash's internal processes are optimally designed and aligned to meet customer needs and enhance their satisfaction. This certification also signifies Flash is quality and customer-focused and their processes are best practice based, as per the exacting standards of the ISO specification.

"Meeting the requirements of this certification demonstrates our dedication and commitment to our customers through our quality management system. This external validation of our processes results in more transparency, measurable outcomes, and continuous improvement. This certification is a validation of Flash Global's commitment to providing the highest-quality service and solutions to our customers," said Flash Global's CEO and President, Sam Mikles.

ISO 9001:2015 designation has four main components: quality assurance, quality planning, quality control, and quality improvement.

"Flash Global has demonstrated its commitment to world class quality by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9100:2015 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved their quality standard," said Randy Daugharthy, Vice President – Registrar at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Flash Global in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their quality excellence."

About Flash Global

Headquartered in New Jersey, Flash Global designs and implements end-to-end service supply chain strategies for rapidly expanding companies, including many of the world's top high-tech companies. Flash creates global solutions that are locally fueled, enabling companies to efficiently scale in countries all around the world. Companies leverage in-region and in-country expertise throughout Flash's worldwide infrastructure of distribution centers, a global command center, and forward stocking locations to seamlessly move products across international borders and serve their customer base. To learn more about Flash Global, visit .

About PRI Registrar

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, an independent certification body, has certified a multitude of organizations to international quality, environment, health & safety, and information security standards. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to improve performance in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at priregistrar@p-r-i.org today.

