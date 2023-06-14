Back to Earth Skin announces Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk as Brand Ambassador...

With a shared vision of embracing your natural beauty through natural products, Kreviazuk to collaborate with Back to Earth Skin with their latest line that challenges the standard of natural skincare

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Back to Earth Skin , the 100% natural Canadian skincare brand setting the new clean beauty standard, today announces Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk as their official brand ambassador. Kreviazuk will work with Back to Earth Skin to raise awareness and engage about the importance of natural beauty, self-care, and sustainable products. As a passionate advocate for natural beauty and self-care, Chantal Kreviazuk is thrilled to join Back to Earth Skin as their official brand ambassador. With her platform, Kreviazuk aims to inspire others to embrace their natural beauty and take a closer look at the ingredients and chemicals present in the products they use. She believes that our planet has so much to offer, and that we should take advantage of the benefits that come with using natural, earth-based products like Back to Earth Skin. Kreviazuk recognizes the importance of sustainability and making conscious choices to reduce our impact on the environment, and she hopes to inspire others to do the same. By partnering with Back to Earth Skin, Kreviazuk's will support in spreading this message and encourage people to get back to the earth with the roots of a natural product.

Photographer: Raphael Mazzucco (CNW Group/Back to Earth Skin) (PRNewswire)

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining forces with Back to Earth Skin as their esteemed brand ambassador," says Kreviazuk. "Back to Earth Skin's unwavering dedication to utilizing solely natural and organic ingredients perfectly aligns with my personal beliefs. From their product formulas to their sustainable packaging, I am honoured to have the opportunity to spread awareness about the advantages of natural skincare, and to champion a transparent brand that is truly making a meaningful difference in the industry. "

Kreviazuk, a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her soulful music and philanthropic work, embodies the brand's values of natural beauty, sustainability, and ethical practices. This year, Chantal was named the official ambassador of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, with plans to host a donor trip to Uganda with Jane's research team to support the well-being of the community, animals, and environment. Chantal will also be announcing the launch of her new novel and musical project with her husband, Canadian Musician Raine Maida.

Back to Earth Skin has become a leading force in the clean beauty industry since the launch of its GLOW™ line, which features a range of 100% natural, vegan, cruelty free and 35-free products that nourish and revitalize the skin targeting inflammation, dryness, pigmentation, and fine lines. The brand's commitment to using only the highest quality, sustainably-sourced ingredients has resonated with customers who seek a more natural and holistic approach to skincare. The line consists of eight products, each powered by Back to Earth Skin's proprietary ingredient, Mineral Microbiome Clay Complex™ (MMC Complex™) which is Mineral Microbiome Clay™enriched with a curated selection of nature's finest ingredients. The clay is sustainably harvested from Kisameet Bay Clay Deposit and is free from marine and industrial waste, providing an abundant source of minerals essential to skin health, including iron, calcium, magnesium, manganese, potassium and zinc.

In addition to the brand's 100% natural products, Back to Earth Skin strives to offer the highest standard of sustainable packaging, with no secondary casing, direct print on primary container, and optimized footprint. All packaging is made from biodegradable materials, post consumer resin (PCR), glass, and sugarcane.

"We are thrilled to have Chantal Kreviazuk join us as our brand ambassador," said Kiley Routley, Back to Earth Founder. "Chantal is a natural fit for our brand; we believe that her passion for self-care and environmental stewardship will resonate with our customers and help us to engage even more individuals who are looking for natural, effective, and sustainable skincare solutions."

For more information on Back to Earth Skin and its GLOW™ line, visit the website at https://backtoearthskin.com/en-ca .

To learn more, please contact:

Jessica Mallet-White, NKPR

Jessicam@nkpr.net

Rachel Dillane, NKPR

Racheld@nkpr.net

About Back to Earth Skin

Back To Earth Skin was created with one simple ethos in mind, we all are deserving of clean skincare that can be trusted to not only deliver healthy, beautiful skin but to do so safely and without compromise. We believe natural beauty comes from natural care. Using the finest natural ingredients, essential oils and powered by our proprietary Mineral Microbiome Clay Complex™, Back to Earth Skin is a 100% natural skincare line working to set the new standard of natural skincare.

Founded by Kiley Routley, Back to Earth Skin is 100% natural, vegan, cruelty free and 35-free. Back to Earth Skin has sourced biodegradable and sustainable packaging, as well as the cleanest ingredients available for their products from start to finish.

Back to Earth Skin announces Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk as Brand Ambassador (CNW Group/Back to Earth Skin) (PRNewswire)

Back to Earth Skin Logo (CNW Group/Back to Earth Skin) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Back to Earth Skin