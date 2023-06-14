Cellula Robotics and HonuWorx Collaborate to Revolutionize Underwater Technology Landscape

BURNABY, BC, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cellula Robotics Ltd. is pleased to announce a collaboration with HonuWorx Ltd. to assist in a series of technology demonstrations, marking a significant milestone in the development of Cellula's groundbreaking extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle, Solus-XR.

Cellula's Solus-XR XLUUV will play a vital role in showcasing HonuWorx's Loggerhead concept, which represents a revolutionary solution for the subsea industry. The Loggerhead concept is a pioneering approach that utilizes an extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV) as a mobile power and communication hub for Light Work Class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Unlike other emerging uncrewed vessel concepts, Loggerhead avoids deployment challenges caused by adverse weather conditions by operating its systems subsea and eliminating the risks associated with launching ROVs and AUVs through the splash-zone. This approach simplifies and optimizes the design of the vehicles for their intended tasks.

"The collaboration between Cellula and HonuWorx represents a significant advancement in underwater technology," said Adrian Woodroffe, Director of Business Development at Cellula Robotics. "With the extended range capabilities of Solus-XR combined with HonuWorx's innovative subsea inspection and intervention techniques, we are poised to revolutionize underwater operations."

The Loggerhead approach holds immense promise for the defense and energy industries, offering improved operational efficiency, cost reductions, and a smaller environmental footprint.

Lucas Wissmann, Co-Founder at HonuWorx, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "The upcoming demonstrations will demonstrate an ROV deployment model that promises to disrupt the economics of subsea work and reshape the landscape of underwater technology. Our companies share a pioneering spirit and a shared vision, which will forge new frontiers to disrupt the sector and unlock value."

Both Cellula Robotics and HonuWorx are committed to pushing the boundaries of underwater technology, ensuring the delivery of innovative and sustainable solutions for global underwater operations.

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Engineering solutions, intelligent systems.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a proudly Canadian, privately owned, world leading marine technology company specializing in turnkey design and production of subsea robotic systems. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia with additional offices in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Cellula employs 70 staff with a dedicated team of highly-skilled engineers, designers, and technicians. Cellula's extensive experience in projects that require integrated mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and software elements in a subsea environment is evident in its wide client base spanning over the defence, mineral exploration and oil & gas sectors. Cellula prides itself in having developed and implemented a rigorous ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System that continues to meet and exceed client expectations. www.cellula.com

About HonuWorx Ltd.

Work Subsea Elegantly

HonuWorx is an Aberdeen Scotland startup that promises to disrupt the economics of subsea work with progressively autonomous systems by utilizing it's PlazTron edge-cloud communications and control software platform. HonuWorx's flagship product Loggerhead, is an Uncrewed Subsea Inspection and Intervention System (U-SIIS) consisting of an XLUUV mothership and Light Work Class ROV team. The system utilizes Plaztron to control Loggerhead and uses collaborative autonomy so the robotic work is orchestrated. www.honu-x.com

