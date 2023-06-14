Inclusive Skincare Brand, Loved01, Partners with Captiv8 in Hopes to Advance Diversity and Empower Underrepresented Communities

Captiv8, the World's Leading End-to-End Influencer Marketing Platform Partners with John Legend's Inclusive Skincare Brand, Loved01 to Power Representative Influencer Campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loved01, the innovative skincare brand founded with a mission to democratize skincare for complexions of color, has chosen Captiv8, the leading influencer marketing platform, to partner with them in building, managing, and scaling their influencer marketing programs.

John Legend's Inclusive Skincare Brand, Loved01, Selects Captiv8 As a Partner To Power Influencer Marketing

Captiv8 is the #1 leading influencer marketing platform, a minority-owned business, has access to millions of creators, and embodies a diversity-rich ethos. In addition to their general operational excellence, Loved01 chose to partner with Captiv8 due to shared mission alignment, characterized by Captiv8's work in promoting diversity in the influencer marketing space.

"We are thrilled to partner with Captiv8, a company that both gives us a wonderful tool to amplify our brand and shares our values and commitment to the power of diversity," said Ashley Payton Carter, Director of Digital of Loved01. "We're looking forward to building representative-rich influencer campaigns that showcase measurable impact to our consumers and contribute to a more inclusive landscape for all."

Captiv8 solves for two critical needs that Loved01, like all modern, forward-looking brands, looks for in a strategic influencer partner: 1) Captiv8 creator identification capabilities allow brands to access diverse creators, and dive in further to better understand how representative their audience demographics can be, and 2) tapping in to Captiv8's commerce integration enables gifting creator partners to amplify the brand and grow its audience.

"We are honored to partner with Loved01, a brand that is truly committed to advancing diversity and female empowerment. With over 60% of our leadership team being women, and Captiv8 itself is a minority-owned business, we are proud to say that DEI is not an empty promise, but rather a core value within our organization," said Krishna Subramanian, co-founder of Captiv8. "We understand and are excited to work with Loved01 to create impactful campaigns that accurately represent and celebrate the beauty of diverse communities."

ABOUT CAPTIV8:

Captiv8 is a full-service influencer marketing solution that redefines end-to-end, inspiring you to think bigger, enabling you to plan smarter, and empowering you to execute better. Through our intuitive workflow, brands can uncover actionable insights on trends, discover and vet influencers, seamlessly activate campaigns at scale, amplify branded content across the digital ecosystem, and prove business impact through our measurement dashboard. Our platform gives you the tools you need to build relationships and effective content, while our teams lend experiences and strategic services to steer you clear of common influencer marketing pitfalls.

ABOUT LOVED01:

Founded by John Legend in February 2023, Loved01 is a personal care brand on a mission to democratize skincare by providing elevated, unisex face and body products for melanin-rich skin, at an affordable price point. Featuring a line of 6 products at launch, Loved01 offers targeted skin-care solutions made of thoughtful, ingredients for melanin-rich skin to deliver truly effective results. Loved01's dermatologist-approved products nourish, moisturize and gently rebalance the skin's pH levels, leaving users feeling clean, vibrant and beautiful. Rooted in accessibility and simplicity, the brand's initial collection will be priced from $10-$15 USD. Loved01 is available through Loved01.com, CVS stores nationwide, and select Walmart stores.

