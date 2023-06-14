RYAN'S WORLD BRANDED STARPALS® KIDS MEALS LAUNCH AT CARL'S JR. AND HARDEE'S RESTAURANTS THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH POCKET.WATCH

Ryan's World – The Global Franchise Housing the Most Popular Kids YouTube Channel – Returns To Carl's Jr. And Hardee's With New Games and Puzzles Featuring Its Beloved Animated Red Titan Character

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch , the leading kids and family creator content and IP company, with Sunlight Entertainment - the Kaji family owned production studio - announce Ryan's World will debut Red Titan branded StarPals Kids Meals® at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's beginning June 14, 2023. The most popular YouTube star for kids ages three to nine will launch as this year's signature kids promotion for the popular restaurant chains, which have over 3,800 locations worldwide. Pocket.watch also partnered with the restaurant chains in 2019 to relaunch the StarPals Kids Meals.

Pocket.watch becomes largest independent kids and family content studio. (PRNewswire)

Red Titan stars in Ryan's World Titan Universe, distributed across 41 streaming platforms in over 80 countries.

Red Titan is the popular animated superhero alter ego of Ryan, and stars in Ryan's World Titan Universe episodes and content specials distributed across 41 streaming platforms in over 80 countries, and generating hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. The character has paved the way for many brands born on YouTube, including donning the cover of Kellogg's cereal boxes, and being the first Spanish-language character on Cameo Kids through the use of AI voice technology. Red Titan is a holiday staple in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as the first and only balloon based on a YouTube star, was the first kids character branded drone to fly in a Drone Racing League (DRL) professional drone sports arena, has toys at Walmart and Target, and in the last month players have chosen to play as Red Titan over 200 million times in the TAG with Ryan mobile game that has over 30 million downloads.

"We're thrilled to expand Ryan's World Titan Universe with Carl's Jr. and Hardee's StarPals Kids Meals" said Amanda Klecker, SVP Marketing and Franchise at pocket.watch, "We specialize in partnering with brands to create customized marketing activations with our diverse roster of kids and family creators, and know our fans will be feasting on this incredible extension of the Titan Universe animated series, publishing, and toys across retail globally."

Available for a limited time through August 8, 2023, the Ryan's World Red Titan games and puzzles in StarPals Kids Meals will include Bingo, Search & Find, Titan Scramble, and Titan Race. Fans can watch a special Ryan's World YouTube video posted today that showcases Ryan and his sisters playing each of the games: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VR31GvYGo0s .

Packaged in Ryan's World Red Titan branded StarPals bags, the new toys include a Bingo game set branded with all the Titan Universe characters and Happy Star branded tokens; a Search & Find game of discovery that includes stickers; a Titan Scramble puzzle that turns into a colorful poster of Red Titan; and a fun competitive Titan Race board game for interactive play with family and friends.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tenn., runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic Charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 39 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. Pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer products lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan's World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 40 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht, David Williams and Jon Moonves.

About Sunlight Entertainment

Sunlight Entertainment is Ryan Kaji's family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content that is driven to help kids learn. Founded in 2017, Sunlight Entertainment was created by Ryan and his family to help streamline the workflow of one of YouTube's largest kids' channels, Ryan's World. The company continues to grow and currently manages ten YouTube channels: Ryan's World, Ryan's World Español, Ryan's World in Japanese, EK Doodles, Ryan's Family Review, Vtubers, Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, The Studio Space and the Stick with Kaji - Podcast. Sunlight Entertainment employs a 30-person team of videographers, editors, animators, writers and voice actors to help produce live action and animated content -- releasing about 25 videos a week. Currently, Ryan's World has rapidly evolved from a toy review YouTube channel to a global kids play and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, toys, and consumer products.

Ryan’s World will debut Red Titan branded StarPals Kids Meals® at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants beginning June 14, 2023, through partnership with pocket.watch. (PRNewswire)

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's (PRNewswire)

