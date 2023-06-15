Postal Launches Distributor Program to Provide Best-in-Class Automation for Shared Clients

Today, Postal announces the launch of its new promotional industry focused partnership program, Postal for Distributors, giving distributors and agencies the ability to provide their clients with a real-time ROI, system integrations, outsourced warehousing, and automated sending of branded goods.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Postal, the Offline Engagement platform, has spent the last year working with top distributors from the promotional industry to provide clients with best-in-class branded experiences and technology, enabling clients to automate and track the ROI of their promotional sends.

"We can now show our clients effective ROI on the items that they purchase from us." - Brian Gill , Thumbprint

"We've always believed that distributors and agencies own the brand relationships with customers and that Postal manages the technology infrastructure. Our focus has always been to systemize and automate the client and recipient offline engagement," says Postal CEO, Erik Kostelnik. "Postal for Distributors creates transparency and value for all parties, the distributor, client, and recipient."

Postal's ROI reporting tool specifically allows distributors to show their clients the true return on their promotional products. They can now make more informed decisions about the products they sell and the clients they serve.

In addition, distributors' clients can send their promotional products in the systems they already work in, via Postal's robust integrations with CRM, marketing automation, and sales engagement platforms. The item redemption process also enables recipients to accept or deny items, as well as provide address information all in one simple process.

"Postal is a game changer for us," says Brian Gill, Chief Experience Officer of promo distributor Thumbprint. "We can now show our clients effective ROI on the items that they purchase from us. Additionally, the integrations with CRMs, Marketing software and HR tools, allow for easy automations to be created for new hires, new clients, etc. We really think our clients will send 2x the stuff, but spend 50% less time doing it."

Distributors like Thumbprint have been able to grow revenue and increase their client base by partnering with Postal. Learn more about Postal and apply to be a part of the distributor program here .

About Postal Founded in 2020 in San Luis Obispo, California, Postal is the leading Offline Engagement Platform that serves over 600 B2B customers like Yelp, Cisco Meraki, Seismic, and Fivetran. Postal enables customers to create meaningful and impactful human connections with prospects, partners, customers, and employees. To learn more, visit Postal.com.

