Transforming Enterprise Cybersecurity: Trend Micro Unleashes Trend Vision One™ Platform with Next-Gen XDR and AI Capabilities

Groundbreaking platform revolutionizes cyber resilience with early detection and rapid response

DALLAS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, has unveiled the next generation of cybersecurity platform, setting a new standard for strengthening security posture and threat defense. The new Trend Vision One™ platform release marks a significant leap forward in enterprise cybersecurity, encompassing robust attack surface risk management, cross-layer protection across hybrid environments, and next generation XDR, now amplified by powerful generative AI technology.

The new Trend Vision One™ platform release marks a significant leap forward in enterprise cybersecurity.

Unparalleled XDR delivering the broadest coverage across security layers and superior support for hybrid IT environments

The platform's advanced extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities include the broadest set of native security sensors to deliver the most comprehensive and cross-domain threat protection. By consolidating data across internal and third-party sources, utilizing advanced AI and machine learning analytics, and correlated detection models, the platform brings the next generation of XDR to market.

"Trend offers us full security coverage as the first vendor on the market offering extended detection and response (XDR) across email, network, server, cloud, and IoT," said Matthieu Vanoost, Security Manager, Decathlon. "Trend proved itself to be a strategic partner that could meet Decathlon's needs. "Centralization and automation are at the heart of Decathlon's cybersecurity strategy, and this is why we partnered with Trend to ensure a streamlined security approach through our digital expansion."

With unmatched visibility and insights into events, enterprises achieve more proactive defense, earlier detection, and faster incident response through capabilities including:

Cross-layer, hybrid environment support: Trend Vision One protects every layer of an organization's diverse IT infrastructur e including endpoints, servers, email, cloud services, networks, 5G, and OT (operational technology). Trend has the unique advantage of being able to leverage its breadth and depth of capabilities across cloud security, network security, and email and endpoint security natively in the platform. The platform also supports hybrid environments; empowering organizations to protect their assets across all environments — cloud, hybrid, or on-premises — without compromising security or the ability to extend to XDR.



Third-Party Ecosystem Integrations : Trend Vision One has tripled its integration ecosystem across third-party and partner networks over the last 12 months. Community-driven integration efforts enable enterprises to leverage integration to propel security organizations forward with consolidated visibility and analysis and streamlined workflow automation and orchestration.





Global Threat Intelligence : Underpinning the platform, is the company's leading global threat intelligence. With 16 research centers around the world; hundreds of threat researchers; and the Trend Micro™ Zero Day Initiative™ – the number one bug bounty program in the world — global and local intelligence feed the platform to help customers stay one-step ahead of adversaries. Trend intelligence unlocks deep breach activity and vulnerability intelligence with real-time threat insights, threat actor profiling, and end-to-end visibility into campaigns to rapidly understand and thwart attack attempts.





Expert Managed Services: Delivered together with the platform, Trend brings greater simplicity and support to security operations with the broadest vendor-delivered managed detection and response (MDR) service on the market, augmenting internal teams with advanced threat detection, proactive threat hunting, rapid incident response, expert guidance, and continuous 24/7 monitoring and support.

By consolidating data across internal and third-party sources and utilizing advanced AI, machine learning analytics and correlated detection models, the platform brings the next generation of XDR to market defending against the full range of adversarial tactics and techniques, including extortion, DDoS, ransomware and more.

To learn more about Trend Vision One XDR capabilities, visit:

https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/research/23/f/fight-cyber-extortion.html

Platform Supercharged by Generative AI

Trend brings transformative generative AI capabilities into its platform with the introduction of Companion, an AI-powered cybersecurity assistant. Companion amplifies security operations, boosts productivity and efficiency, and accelerates threat detection, response, and cyber risk management for analysts of all skill levels. This marks the initial phase of a multi-quarter rollout of AI and LLM capabilities embedded within Trend Vision One.

Enhanced Accessibility and Efficiency: Companion empowers new analysts to contribute more quickly while enabling senior analysts to swiftly comprehend complex scenarios, facilitating better-informed decisions. This helps organizations and security leaders bridge the skills gap and manage their operations more effectively.





Improved Hunting with Speed, Confidence, and Accuracy: Transforming plain-language search queries into formal search syntax, Companion enables rapid generation and execution of queries, unveiling relevant information for proactive threat response actions and minimizing adversarial movement.





Accelerated Workflows and Reduced Friction: Gain plain-language explanations of cross-layer event alerts, attacker scripts, and command lines, access deep analysis and contextual AI-driven mitigation recommendations, and automate email, help-desk ticketing, and incident reporting, streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency.





Amplified Impact via Platform Power: With cross-layer native sensors, market-leading threat intelligence, and robust integration capabilities, Companion extends its reach throughout the customer environment, guiding and prioritizing top risks, threats, and vulnerabilities, including newly discovered zero days, with precision. By working in harmony with Trend Vision One, Companion eliminates the risks associated with task-switching and alert fatigue.

Trend's generative AI and LLM capabilities prioritize security and compliance in line with the requirements of this emerging technology. Stringent measures are in place to ensure visibility into how each model handles corporate data. Furthermore, additional controls and isolation mechanisms are implemented to prevent the mixing of Trend LLM with instances and training data from other vendors.

"Delivering on the promise of XDR requires replacing complexity with simplicity, replacing bundles of products with integrated platforms," said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC. "Trend's approach offers tangible benefits for security professionals by tightly integrating its products through greater consolidation, resulting in increased productivity and effectiveness of security professionals. And its support for hybrid environments means that for those in the real world that still have on-premises IT environment as well as cloud deployments that they will realize the benefits of XDR whenever they are."

To learn more about Trend Vision One AI capabilities, visit:

https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/research/23/f/companion-ai-assistant-trend-vision-one.html

Proactive Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) Grounded in Zero Trust Principles

Trend Vision One empowers organizations to build resilient cyber programs and proactively manage risk, thwarting potential events and breaches with cutting-edge attack surface risk management. Leveraging continuous attack surface discovery and real-time risk assessment, businesses can swiftly identify and remediate critical risk, including vulnerabilities and exposures, based on likelihood and impact of attack.

The core components of Trend Vision One™ – Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) include:

Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) : ASRM maximizes existing investments and security infrastructure by leveraging data sources already deployed in the environment to provide deep visibility and insight into an organization's cyber asset landscape, ensuring proactive monitoring, risk assessment, and vulnerability management to prioritize and safeguard critical assets.



External Attack Surface Management (EASM) : Risk management cannot be effective in silos. EASM is integrated into the broader ASRM solution to enable defenders to gain a comprehensive outside-in view of the digital estate to identify potential threats and proactively mitigate risk originating from outside the network perimeter.





Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ): Security leaders can confidently communicate cyber risks, security posture, and resilience planning to the board, executive management, and compliance teams with proprietary and transparent cyber risk quantification reporting. Real-time, contextualized risk data ingests high-fidelity attack data, vulnerability and exposure insights, and security configuration and control status to quantify and benchmark performance, improve situational awareness, and prioritize critical actions.

With continuous internal and internet-facing asset discovery, real-time visibility, and assessment Trend Vision One accelerates the journey towards "never trust, always verify" zero trust architectures — a highly desired but challenging-to-implement security framework.

For the first time, organizations can now manage granular security controls, policy enforcement and policy decision points from a single platform to monitor, manage, and automatically execute dynamic data-driven security controls based on ASRM insights and integrated attack path management to reduce complexity and orchestrate least privilege access with little manual effort.

With a clear path toward operationalizing zero trust, organizations can more effectively minimize their attack surface, slow attackers down, and protect against malicious and non-malicious insider threats, ensuring compliance and data protection.

To learn more about Trend Vision One ASRM capabilities, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/research/23/f/attack-surface-management.html

Empowering Partner Delivered Security Services

Trend's partner ecosystem is an extremely important part of the global business strategy. This was underscored by CEO of Hitachi Systems, Anuj Gupta, who shared,

"Hitachi Systems and Trend have a strong partnership and we are thrilled to be chosen to participate in their Partner Program for MSSPs," said Anuj Gupta, CEO of Hitachi Systems. "Trend's technology capabilities make it seamless to service our customers with their leading cybersecurity platform. We're able to efficiently run our operations, improve security outcomes and deliver valuable security services. This is a big leap forward for managed security service providers like us to deliver modern security operations services."

Trend Vision One positions Trend and its MSSP partners to provide the most powerful solution on the market, addressing critical industry needs including:

Ability for MSSP partners to deliver a wide range of cyber services, including ASRM and XDR use cases

Extremely broad set of integrations into the IT environment

Strong multi-customer management functionality

Reduction in MTTR (mean time to respond, repair, resolve, recover) across the board

To learn more about Trend Vision One, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/one-platform.html

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statements concerning the efficacy, market reception, or customer adoption of the Trend Vision One platform or Companion AI product or technology, or the regulatory and market environment affecting AI generally. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Trend Micro logo (PRNewsfoto/Trend Micro Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated