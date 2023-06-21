Shorenstein Publishes 2023 ESG Report and Highlights Industry-Leading Achievements

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorenstein Properties, LLC ("Shorenstein"), an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential, and mixed-use properties across the U.S., today announced the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

"Shorenstein is committed to our ESG and sustainability initiatives – and our stakeholders – by fostering sustainable, healthy, and progressive business environments and practices. We made great strides on this front in 2022, including our pledges to United Nations Principles of Responsible Investing and Urban Land Institute's Greenprint Net Zero Carbon Commitment, which further exemplify the integration of ESG principles into our business decisions and investment strategy. We are excited to build on our ongoing momentum outlined in this year's report and the opportunities for further leadership and continued progress in the commercial real estate industry," said Brandon Shorenstein, Chairman and CEO of Shorenstein.

Notable highlights of Shorenstein's 2023 ESG Report include:

Committed to global citizenship and collective impact : Shorenstein made commitments further aligning the company's intentions and actions towards a more sustainable future trajectory, including:



Continued its foundational sustainability practices , including:



Prioritized tenant health, safety, and wellness : Shorenstein conducted processes and procedures that garnered a WELL Health-Safety Rating (WELL HSR) achievement at all 22 properties that applied for the rating, exemplifying the Shorenstein Property Management Teams' robust commitment to maintaining healthy environments.





Achieved notable portfolio-level milestones: Shorenstein also highlighted numerous ESG achievements within its nationwide portfolio. The report features select portfolio examples where Shorenstein's long-term, integrated ESG and sustainability-focused dedication has had a measurable impact on the buildings and surrounding communities.



Continued to foster an empowering, diverse workplace: Shorenstein increased the presence of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and ESG committees through internal initiatives, including inaugural DEI Internship and new Volunteer Program.

To read the full report and see how Shorenstein continues to improve ESG performance, visit the Company's ESG page.

About Shorenstein Properties LLC

Founded in 1960, Shorenstein Properties LLC is a privately-owned, real estate firm that owns and operates high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., with offices in San Francisco and New York. Since 1992, Shorenstein has sponsored twelve closed-end investment funds with total equity commitments of $8.8 billion, of which Shorenstein committed $723.5 million. The firm uses its integrated investment and operating capabilities to take advantage of opportunities that, at the particular time in the investment cycle, offer the most attractive returns. Investments have included ground-up developments, asset repositioning and stabilized assets; investment structures have included asset acquisitions, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments and structured joint ventures. More information is available at www.shorenstein.com.

