Sunsweet Growers Announces the Release of Three New Innovative Products

The nation's leading brand of prunes, specialty dried fruit products, and prune juice is pioneering ways to meet consumer needs with new Sierra Trail Bites, Probiotic+ Prunes, and Amaz!n Prune with Lemonade.

YUBA CITY, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunsweet is a pioneer for innovation in the dried fruit and shelf-stable beverage categories driven to meet consumer lifestyles and needs. Today, Sunsweet is pleased to introduce three new products into the market:

While there are so many ways to enjoy snacking on prunes, Sunsweet created these exciting new products to deliver on the increased consumer demand for better-for-you snacks and flavorful, digestive wellness drinks.

Registered dietitian, Angie Asche MS, RD, CSSD shares, "Sunsweet is introducing new and fun ways for consumers to have healthy snack options. Portable snacks that taste great, and contain important nutrients give people an easy way to achieve their wellness goals. Snacking is already a part of most people's daily lifestyle, so including a functional or nutritional benefit is a great hack to better health."

Take a bite out of these delicious and nutritious products:

Sierra Trail Bites : Bite-sized and portable, Sierra Trail Bites are a plant-based anytime snack made with dried fruit, nuts, and seeds. These bites have 3 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. Created with consumer interests in mind, they come in three delicious flavors – : Bite-sized and portable, Sierra Trail Bites are a plant-based anytime snack made with dried fruit, nuts, and seeds. These bites have 3 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. Created with consumer interests in mind, they come in three delicious flavors – Almond Delight Peanut Butter , and Cranberry Walnut – and are perfect for whatever your day has in store, from hiking and biking to driving the weekly carpool. Three Trail Bites makes one serving, but they can be customized to any sized appetite!

Probiotic+ Prunes : As consumers continue to show interest in products that target digestive/gut health, Probiotic+ Prunes were developed to support digestive and immune wellness. In addition to prunes' prebiotic properties, Probiotic+ Prunes contain BC30 Probiotics to help provide digestive and immune health benefits with the added flavor of elderberry. As consumers continue to show interest in products that target digestive/gut health, Probiotic+ Prunes were developed to support digestive and immune wellness. In addition to prunes' prebiotic properties, Probiotic+ Prunes contain BC30 Probiotics to help provide digestive and immune health benefits with the added flavor of elderberry.

Amaz!n Prune with Lemonade: Sunsweet knows an easy and delicious way to get daily nutrients can be through juice. With up to 50% less sugar than your traditional lemonade, this new beverage will please the entire family. Each sip provides the same digestive benefits from fiber as classic Sunsweet prune juice and is an excellent source of vitamin C. Sunsweet knows an easy and delicious way to get daily nutrients can be through juice. With up to 50% less sugar than your traditional lemonade, this new beverage will please the entire family. Each sip provides the same digestive benefits from fiber as classic Sunsweet prune juice and is an excellent source of vitamin C.

"Sunsweet has always been an innovation leader in the dried fruit category, leveraging consumer insights and providing delicious, convenient solutions for people to achieve their healthy lifestyle goals," says Senior Director of Marketing, Stephanie Harralson. "We are excited for consumers to try these new flavorful products and see how they provide a compelling choice for healthy snacks and digestive wellness."

While all three of the new products can be found online at sunsweet.com for national delivery, products are also being rolled out regionally throughout 2023.

Sunsweet Growers Inc. has over 105 years of experience and heritage in producing the highest quality dried fruits. The Yuba City, California-based cooperative of 180+ grower/members is a worldwide leader in prunes and related products. Most recently, the product portfolio has been expanded to include a full line of dried fruit snacks and juices, all designed to fit today's need for healthy and convenient food choices. For more on Sunsweet products, visit www.Sunsweet.com.

