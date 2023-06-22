Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand Partake Brewing Unveils a New Visual Identity

New Package Design: Refreshed Look, Same Award-Winning Flavor

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partake Brewing , the low-calorie leader in the non-alcoholic craft beer space, announces a new packaging design that demonstrates a visual storytelling appealing to today's multi-faceted, modern drinker who partakes in it all.

Ted Fleming, Founder and CEO of Partake Brewing said, "We launched this refreshed brand identity to better reflect our personality and tell our brand story." Fleming continues, "Simply put, Partake is the beer for do-ers. Our beers complement people while they're creating, musing, achieving, and more, without ever sacrificing taste or quality."

The new look is a commitment to visually showcasing the brand personality that is lively and sharp but lighthearted and passionate. Initial changes will be displayed across the company's logo and packaging portfolio that highlight key themes of inclusivity and authenticity while emphasizing its high quality brewing process, premium taste, and low calorie achievement. Partake's core portfolio of brews each has a unique personality and flavor profile: IPA, Pale, Blonde, Hazy IPA, and Peach Gose.

Committed to brewing fresh beers for its fans, Partake recently launched Hefeweizen , a limited edition at only 15 calories and 0 grams of sugar. Consumers consistently seek out Partake for its great taste, unmatched low calorie count, and all-natural ingredients.

New packaging is rolling out on shelves at independent and chain grocery stores around the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods, Target, Loblaw, Sobey's, Wegmans, Total Wine & More, and hundreds more. Partake is also available online and can be shipped directly to your door. Visit https://drinkpartake.com.

About Partake Brewing

We brew beer so you can partake in it all. Serving up the lowest calorie non alcoholic craft beer on the market, Partake offers a delicious array of award-winning styles all under 30 calories, so you can enjoy a beer throughout all your pursuits. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process resulting in deliciously low cal beer, Partake Brewing is praised by drinkers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

