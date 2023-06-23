Believer Meats CEO Gustavo Burger Meets U.S. Senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, Reaffirms Commitment to Investing in North Carolina

WILSON, N.C., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Believer Meats, a leading pioneer of the cultivated meat industry, announced today its CEO, Gustavo Burger, and COO, Kash Muthuraman, met with U.S. Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Tuesday, June 20, in Washington D.C.

Believer Meats CEO, Gustavo Burger, and COO, Kash Muthuraman, met with U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Tuesday, June 20, in Washington D.C. (PRNewswire)

During the meeting, the Believer Meats executives reaffirmed the company's unwavering commitment to investing in the state of North Carolina, promoting local employment opportunities, and fostering economic growth. As the cultivated meat industry gears up for commercialization and wider consumer adoption in 2024, the Senators expressed their enthusiasm for learning more about the industry's potential to address food insecurity and the pivotal role that North Carolina can play in this regard.

Believer Meats is currently constructing its first U.S. commercial production facility in Wilson, North Carolina, with an anticipated opening in Q2 2024. Once operational, the 200,000-square-foot facility will be the largest cultivated meat production center in the world with the capacity to produce at least 10,000 metric tons of cultivated meat. The Senators expressed their eagerness to support Believer Meats as the company progresses towards commissioning its facility and launching product within the U.S. market.

"It was an incredibly rewarding experience to introduce Believer Meats to U.S. Senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis," said Gustavo Burger, CEO of Believer Meats. "During our meeting, we had the opportunity to discuss the commitments we are making in their home state of North Carolina, the plan for commercialization, and the partnerships we have been cultivating with local research institutions and universities. We look forward to serving both senators their first taste of Believer soon."

"It was great to meet with Believer Meats as they expand their presence in North Carolina. Believer Meats' more than $120 million investment in Wilson County for their first U.S.-based production facility that will employ over 100 North Carolinians represents a major economic win for the state and region," said Senator Tillis. "North Carolina remains one of the best states in the country for innovative new businesses, and Believer Meats investment reflects that."

When selecting the location for its first U.S. production facility, Believer Meats explored several well-established manufacturing corridors across the country. Ultimately, the company chose Wilson County due to its abundance of highly skilled STEM professionals, thriving ecosystem of biotech and food tech companies, and the region's success in implementing technology-driven solutions to enhance residents' lives. These factors closely align with Believer Meats' mission of making it possible for all future generations to eat meat.

The company is making an initial planned investment of over $120 million in Wilson County, located approximately 40 miles east of Raleigh, N.C., which includes plans to create over 100 new jobs over the next three years. The facility will feature proprietary, custom-made bioreactors capable of achieving high cell densities and yields using patented processes. Additionally, the state-of-the-art facility will house a product and food development center, a modern kitchen for tastings, as well as office and conference spaces.

For more information, visit believermeats.com and follow @believermeats on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Believer Meats

Believer Meats (formerly Future Meat Technologies) is a cultivated meat company pioneering the first scalable cultivated meat production system that can feed the world. Founded in 2018, Believer's mission is to ensure that future generations can enjoy the meat we know and love. Believer is building a better future for people, animals and the planet with meat that is delicious, sustainable, nutritious, and broadly accessible. For more information, visit us at believermeats.com.

Believer Meats CEO, Gustavo Burger, and COO, Kash Muthuraman, met with U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) on Tuesday, June 20, in Washington D.C. (PRNewswire)

Future Meat Technologies Rebrands to Believer Meats (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Believer Meats