OKX Wallet Integrates Scroll, Rarible and Trader Joe XYZ, Grows OKX Web3 Ecosystem, Expands User Access to DeFi Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has integrated Scroll, a zk-EVM scaling solution for Ethereum, Rarible, an aggregated NFT marketplace, and Trader Joe XYZ, a decentralized trading platform, into its Web3 Wallet's Discover Portal, growing the OKX Web3 ecosystem and further enhancing user access to DeFi solutions. The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section of OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

With these integrations, OKX Wallet users can now access the following solutions via the Discover Portal:

Scroll's Layer-2 scaling solution provides unlimited scability, lightning-fast confirmation latency, full decentralization and trustless privacy.

Rarible's multi-chain NFT marketplace allows users to buy, sell, trade and create NFTs across compatible blockchain networks.

Trader Joe XYZ's decentralized token swap, liquidity pool, staking and NFT solutions.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "It's great to see partners across the ecosystem increasingly recognize and support OKX Wallet. This is highlighted by the addition of new partnerships with Scroll, Rarible, and Trader Joe XYZ. With these new integrations, OKX Wallet users now have increased access to DeFi solutions in the areas of scalability, cross-chain liquidity, NFTs, and more."

OKX Wallet has also recently announced its partnerships with Stargate, Omega Network, cBridge and BendDAO, allowing users to access cross-chain solutions, unified liquidity pools, NFT lending protocols and more. It is also the first multi-chain wallet to support BRC-20 and Bitcoin NFT trading with the launch of its Ordinals Market.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

