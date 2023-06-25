Minutia, Oregon Health & Sciences University and Go Pen Win First-Ever American Diabetes Association Innovation Challenge

Reality show style competition showcases novel diabetes business ideas with potential funders as part of ADA 83rd Scientific Sessions

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced the winner of its inaugural pitch competition at the 83rd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in San Diego, CA. The first-ever Innovation Challenge highlighted six business concepts for diabetes care before a panel of potential funders, with the goal of connecting innovators and startup companies with transformative solutions and ideas. The winners, Minutia, Oregon Health & Sciences University and Go Pen presented three unique and impactful solutions to a variety of diabetes challenges.

The competition comes at a time when more than 37.3 million Americans are impacted by diabetes and digital health innovations have been on the rise to address the growing rates of the disease with technological advancements. As a result, diabetes startups continue to be a growing market.

"This pitch competition aims to accelerate the path from concept to commercialization around new ways of looking at diabetes care. Our goal is to support innovation and expose these potentially life-changing ideas to partners who can provide the resources and guidance needed to move forward and advance patient care," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of the ADA. "We congratulate the winners for their work and celebrate all that's ahead."

The Innovation Challenge included six finalists selected from a competitive pool of applicants. During the session, the contestants had five minutes each to pitch an idea, followed by questions from a panel of judges. The judges represented the three potential funders: Helmsley Charitable Trust, Swiss Diabetes Venture Fund, and Startup Health. The final three contestants, voted on by a live audience, earned a private presentation with the judges to determine a winner.

Winner: Go Pen – GO-Pen will be the only insulin pen where people with diabetes can buy insulin in vials and fill their own reservoirs for use with an insulin pen.

Winner: Minutia – Development of the first functional cure that can be given broadly for Type 1 diabetes through subcutaneous transplants of immune evasive insulin-producing cells managed in real-time by proprietary cell-based sensors.

Winner: Oregon Health & Sciences University – Distal and proximal interventions that occur across all systems including healthcare, social services, home/neighborhoods, schools, employers, and communities all to improve diabetes outcomes.

Finalist: Angel Watch Company – Novel technology using a cellular device specifically designed for children as a bridge between a child's CGM device and a parent's phone.

Finalist: Devyn – A four-part virtual care model including (1) mobile-first consumer experiences (2) virtual, synchronous medical appointments with women's cardiometabolic health experts (3) remote monitoring (4) labs and medications at home to support women with gestational diabetes.

Finalist: Neurovalens – The first neurostimulation device that has been created to non-invasively use electrical stimulation to treat T2DM. It provides a drug-free, safe, and low-cost therapeutic intervention, that actively treats the root cause of T2DM in the patient's own home and is used for only 60 minutes per day.

Watch here to learn more about additional outstanding challenge entrants.

