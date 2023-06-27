Congruity360 Secures Growth Capital, Disrupts Unstructured Data Management with Introduction of Instant Insights Technology

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruity360, the leading data management and data governance provider, has completed a round of growth capital funding with Boston-based capital firms Schooner Capital and G20 Ventures. Both firms seek out companies that challenge the status quo and are excited to join Congruity360's Board of Directors. Congruity360 fits the "disruptor" mold as the only data management and data governance platform built on a foundation of data classification, offering complete unstructured data analysis, classification, and remediation within one end-to-end platform.

Congruity360 breaks the data governance and management process down into six steps to help you understand how to make your data compliant, keep it safe, and ultimately ensure your data governance policies are enforced. (PRNewswire)

The investment supports Congruity360's launch of new products built to simplify the complex process of continuous unstructured data management. The new offerings are powered by the Classify360 Platform, which delivers content-level analysis across petabytes of unstructured data in addition to business-driven remediation. The new offerings provide an introduction to the Classify360 Platform, allowing companies to quickly gain actionable insights into their data by pinpointing risk, redundant, and aged data.

Instant Insights | Insights into a single data source which requires no investment or commitment and can be leveraged to expose risk mitigation opportunities, help inform remediation strategy, and gain momentum in your data journey. | Insights into a single data source which requires no investment or commitment and can be leveraged to expose risk mitigation opportunities, help inform remediation strategy, and gain momentum in your data journey.

Enterprise Insights | Insights across the entire unstructured data estate, on-premises and cloud sources, which can be leveraged to eliminate unnecessary data storage spend, unlock cloud migrations with intelligence, and reduce required investment on adjacent data security technologies. | Insights across the entire unstructured data estate, on-premises and cloud sources, which can be leveraged to eliminate unnecessary data storage spend, unlock cloud migrations with intelligence, and reduce required investment on adjacent data security technologies.

Cloud Insights | Insights into unstructured cloud data sources which can be leveraged to optimize cloud utilization, increase cloud adoption via intelligence, and help inform data remediation strategy. | Insights into unstructured cloud data sources which can be leveraged to optimize cloud utilization, increase cloud adoption via intelligence, and help inform data remediation strategy.

A significant differentiator between the Classify360 Platform and competitors' platforms is ease of use. No outside consultants, lengthy implementations, or add-on tools are required to gain never-before-seen insight at petabyte scale. The time to value is virtually instantaneous. Business leaders can make quick, informed decisions using the information gleaned from the Classify360 Platform, bringing them the most value in the shortest timeline.

"Congruity360's extensive experience with storage infrastructure combined with data privacy expertise has resulted in an innovative, powerful platform that's reinvented the way businesses govern their data," said Orhan Gazelle, Principal at Schooner Capital. "We haven't seen other platforms that independently offer the depth of file analysis, accuracy of classification, and defensibility of governance that the Classify360 Platform brings to the table."

"The volume of unstructured data is exploding across enterprises, driving significant cost and risk to organizations of all sizes. We ran Congruity360's Instant Insights against our data and within an hour had a clear view of our exposure with a simple path to remediation. Their product can pay for itself in-year through cost savings, but the bigger payoff may be the reduction in risk afforded by their efficient data governance capabilities," said Bill Wiberg, Co-founder & Partner at G20 Ventures.

"We have listened to our customers and designed a comprehensive platform with both IT and 'the business' in mind to centralize decision making, eliminate point solutions, and reduce security vulnerabilities created by blind spots within your IT estate," said Brian Davidson, CEO of Congruity360. "Scale and speed are a necessity to handle the complexity of massive data growth and the ever-changing compliance landscape. An end-to-end data-management platform is the only way to execute against the demands of audits, Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs), cloud-first mandates, and accelerated migration timelines."

Unlike other providers of unstructured data migration and information governance tools, the Classify360 Platform is comprehensive, simple to implement, scale, and operate. Businesses leverage the Classify360 Platform for unstructured data discovery, classification, business workflows, remediation actions, and insightful reporting. Congruity360 continues to tackle additional data governance challenges through innovations to the Classify360 Platform to continue delivering revolutionary data governance and classification, at scale, to the enterprise world.

ABOUT CONGRUITY360

Congruity360 delivers the only data management solution built on a foundation of classification, by expert data storage engineers alongside expert data privacy consultants. The Classify360 Platform is easy to implement, requires no outside consultants, and quickly analyzes your data at the petabyte scale in days, not weeks or months. Learn more at www.congruity360.com.

CONTACT: Erin Grant, egrant@congruity360.com

Congruity360 logo (PRNewsfoto/Congruity360) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Congruity360