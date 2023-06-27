PreciseDx Announces Ted Diehl as Vice President of Client Relations

Company taps oncology industry pioneer to drive commercial development for its AI-powered cancer risk stratification technology

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx , a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis, today announced the appointment of Ted M. Diehl as its new Vice President of Client Relations. With extensive leadership experience in the oncology diagnostic space, Diehl will play a pivotal role in driving commercial development, strategic planning, and sales leadership for the Company.

Diehl's expertise lies in forging strong partnerships with internal and external executives and clinical oncology leaders. In this role, Diehl will leverage his exemplary commercial oncology acumen, and communication skills to foster and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and accelerate the adoption of PreciseDx's clinically validated, AI-powered technology.

"Ted is a valuable addition to our growing team," said Wayne Brinster, CEO of PreciseDx. "His proven track record in the oncology field makes him the ideal leader to drive our commercial development and strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders. We are confident that his expertise will play a vital role in advancing our mission of delivering innovative solutions for oncologists and pathologists worldwide."

With over 20 years of experience in oncology, Diehl has made substantial contributions to prestigious organizations such as IBM Watson, Sanofi and Genomic Health, Inc. In his most recent position as Vice President of Commercial Oncology, Diehl led the development of commercial strategies and a dynamic team that spearheaded an AI technology for the advancement of clinical trial enrollment. Notably, Diehl has commercially pioneered the clinical innovations of taxanes, molecular diagnostic assays, next generation sequencing, and AI within oncology, leading to clinical standards of care and optimal treatments for cancer patients.

"PreciseDx is delivering a new generation of pathology information and has distinguished itself as a leader in the field," said Diehl. "I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and success and work to advance the adoption of PreciseDx's clinically validated, AI-powered solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team at PreciseDx to deploy its proven technology in healthcare settings globally."

PreciseDx is a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis. PreciseDx's Morphology Feature Array™ provides clinical teams with unmatched information and accurate, actionable intelligence for disease state characterization, supporting personalized patient management. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit https://precisedx.ai/

