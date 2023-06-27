Syska Hennessy Broadens Boston Office Capabilities with Four Key Hires

New Specialists Deepen Expertise in Life Sciences, Sustainability, Data Centers, and Power Systems

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston office of Syska Hennessy Group has added four specialists to enhance local capabilities in life sciences, sustainability, data centers, and power systems, announces Andrew Krenning, associate partner and leader of the Boston office.

The new hires are (in alphabetical order):

Celestine Fondungallah , PE , who has more than 20 years of experience as an electrical and design engineer. His areas of expertise include the testing of electrical equipment for low-voltage and medium-voltage distribution systems, the use of power system software, and the implementation of power system studies. Fondungallah earned a master's degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University in Boston .

Jim Neff, PE, CPHC , who has more than eight years of experience in mechanical engineering design for life science, healthcare, and commercial facilities. A member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York .

Sophia Pike , EIT, an electrical engineer who specializes in data centers. She earned a Master of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering with a concentration in power systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston . She is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the 7x24 Exchange.

Rebecca Scaer , LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, FITWEL Ambassador, a sustainability specialist who is well versed in wellness and energy efficiency in buildings. She has served as a consultant on numerous projects related to compliance with Boston's local green building and climate resiliency guidelines. Scaer earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Massachusetts – Lowell.

"It's an exciting time for engineering and construction in the Boston area," says Krenning. "There are so many projects underway in the life sciences, healthcare, and mission-critical sectors, and these require exactly the kind of expertise that Cel, Jim, Sophia, and Rebecca have cultivated over the course of their careers. Our office has been growing rapidly, and we expect the momentum to further increase with these new colleagues on board."

Recent area projects the office has spearheaded include the IQHQ One Alewife core and shell office to lab conversion/renovation, the 149 Newbury core and shell and office fit-out, high-end medical and dental office projects, a confidential lab suite and airgas expansion, and a confidential seven-story office fit-out on State Street.

Syska's Boston office is located at 10 Post Office Square in the center of the financial district. Telephone: 617-577-9900.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

