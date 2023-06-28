EUROPEAN GARNACHA/GRENACHE QUALITY WINES PROGRAM ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE 11TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION GRENACHES DU MONDE

PREPARES FOR THE LARGEST-EVER GARNACHA/GRENACHE WINE TASTING IN THE NEW WORLD

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines program, co-funded by the European Union (EU), has announced the results of the 11th annual International Competition Grenaches du Monde. This prestigious European competition was held this month for the first time outside of Europe, featuring over 800 Garnacha/Grenache wines from producers across France, Spain, Italy, and the US. This special edition of the competition was organized by the Asociación Garnacha Origen of Spain and the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon/ CIVR of France.

Over 800 Garnacha/Grenache-centric red, white, rosé, and fortified sweet wines medalled in the Double Gold, Gold and Silver categories chosen by a panel of 80 top US wine industry jurors, including sommeliers, media, distributors, importers, and influencers. According to Juror Kristen Schubert of SommSisters, "I really enjoyed being a Juror- Garnacha/Grenache is one of my favorite single varietal or blended wines. To know Grenache is to love Garnacha and its complex deep berry often earthy palate and long sensual finish. It makes great wines greater as a blend and is even more exciting on its own."

233 wines of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and 35 wines from the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) medalled.

To view the 286 medalists, visit Garnacha/Grenache website .

According to Grenaches du Monde president Fabrice Rieu, "This event is a great way to introduce Americans to a grape that Europeans have enjoyed for centuries. Many people in the United States do not realize they are drinking Garnacha/Grenache – unless they are 'label readers' like me."

The award-winning wines of the International Competition Grenaches du Monde will be showcased at an industry-only VIP reception and tasting at NYC's City Winery on September 14. This event marks the largest wine tasting of Garnacha/Grenache wines ever held on this side of the Atlantic.

This "Europe to the World" campaign kicks off the International Garnacha/Grenache Day on September 15 – a social media and global events phenomenon on the third Friday of every September celebrating the grape known as Grenache in France Garnacha in Spain, and Cannonau in Italy.

Search for International GarnachaGrenache Day, #GarnachaGrenache, #GarnachaDay or #GrenacheDay in your browser to discover thousands of events at wineries, restaurants, and wine shops around the world, as well as a flood of posts, tweets, chats, and other engagements by wine lovers.

URLS:

Link to INTRODUCTION TO GARNACHA/GRENACHE

Link for GARNACHA/GRENACHE BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Link to Garnacha/Grenache Statistics

Link to GarnachaGrenache

About Asociación Garnacha Origen from Spain

The Association for the Promotion of Garnacha Wine (Garnacha Origin) brings together five Spanish Protected Designations of Origin (Somontano, Terra Alta, Cariñena, Calatayud and Campo de Borja) and their stakeholders, including individual producers, agricultural research institutes such as CITA (Aragon Center for Agrifood Research and Technology), and other public organizations such as AREX (Aragon Foreign Trade and Investment Agency). All the wines promoted by Garnacha Origen are single-varietal Garnacha (>85% of their content, according to European regulations) and have PDO certification. With some 5,500 viticulturists and 144 wineries, the five PDOs that primarily cultivate Garnacha cultivate 34,945 hectares.

About Wines of Roussillon from France

Shaped like an amphitheater and nestled in the south of France, between Spain, the Mediterranean Sea, the Pyrenees, and the Corbières mountains, Roussillon is known for its diversity of wines and terroirs. The unique geology and microclimates of the region allow each of the 24 authorized grape varieties to reach their maximum expression in these soils. The region encompasses a community of 2,033 winegrowing families, 24 cooperatives, and 375 private wineries. With its unique mosaic of microterroirs, Roussillon offers a diverse range of red, white, and rosé wines (14 PDOs and 2 PGIs), including dry still wines and Vins Doux Naturels (fortified sweet wines). www.winesofroussillon.com

