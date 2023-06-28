Truckstop's Partner Marketplace Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Exclusive Offers for the Freight Community

BOISE, Idaho, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timed with National Logistics Day taking place today, Truckstop is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Truckstop Partner Marketplace.

"We're thrilled to continue to pave the way for one of the largest transportation and logistics partner marketplaces in North America," said Alan Alberto, director of partnerships and alliances, Truckstop. "Over the past year, we have evolved into an even more valuable resource that connects our customers with integrated solutions, discounts on products and services and industry associations that help freight professionals realize success in an unpredictable market."

The most recent expansion of the Truckstop Partner Marketplace includes certified third-party software integrations, where users can search and filter the marketplace by the type of integration they are looking for. In addition, Truckstop customers can now search the marketplace for exclusive discounts in 30 categories as the company continues to grow its relationship network with carrier, broker and shipper value-added solutions.

In recognition of this milestone, more than fifteen of Truckstop's partners have graciously offered exclusive discounts to the hard-working freight transportation professionals including:

