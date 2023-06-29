Ayanna Releford Joins The Wound Pros as Director of Global Help Desk Integration

Ayanna Releford to coordinate global helpdesk support for The Wound Pros' clients

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros has announced Ayanna Releford as its Director of Global Helpdesk Integration. The Wound Pros is the nation's leading wound care management company specializing in treating and managing chronic non-healing wounds. The company also partners with long-term care facilities to provide comprehensive wound care services, including advanced wound care dressings and skin substitutes for acute and chronic wounds, and offers wound care education for staff.

Ayanna Releford holds Bachelor's degrees in B.S. Information Systems and Spanish Literature from the University of Nevada, Reno, and a Master's in Information Technology Management from Western Governors University, UT. She is also a Member of the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success, an organization based in Miami, FL. Before joining The Wound Pros in January 2023, Ayanna worked as an IT helpdesk support professional in various capacities, including Tier II systems support for PC and peripheral installation, mobile and desktop software installation, hardware troubleshooting, and logging client issues in ticketing systems. Notably, she was instrumental in assisting the Los Angeles Unified School District with deploying over 400,000 internet-enabled devices to families and employees in Los Angeles. She also provided technical support for troubleshooting connectivity issues to software installations.

As Director of Global Help Desk Integration at The Wound Pros, Ayanna Releford is responsible for creating and managing the Wound Pros Help Desk, which assists external clients in utilizing the company's services and applications, monitoring ticket volumes, and managing help desk agents. Ayanna will work closely with IT staff to troubleshoot and promptly resolve issues logged into the global IT service desk and spearhead the pioneers who will become part of the company's global service desk.

The Wound Pros is the fastest-growing wound care management company in the United States. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently operates out of multiple states in the western, eastern, and southern regions, the company is on track to provide wound management services in long-term care facilities in all 50 states.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed DME company with a vision to transform how the world treats and manages chronic wounds with data-driven decision-making and comprehensive documentation. The company incorporates AI and Machine Learning (ML) into wound care management to facilitate superior wound-healing outcomes. It uses a "high-tech" approach that leverages AI/ML for wound care standardization and improved healing outcomes and a "high-touch" approach offering human-to-human interactions for optimal customer service and quality service delivery.

The Wound Pros is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) and a Medicare Part B provider in the US. It provides wound care services to long-term facilities nationwide, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR, and advanced wound care dressings.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

