Circle Appoints Financial Risk Management Leader Craig Broderick to Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Internet Financial , a global fintech firm and issuer of USDC, today announced Craig Broderick joins its Board of Directors. Mr. Broderick brings over three decades of experience as a former risk management executive at Goldman Sachs and serves as a prominent advisor for leading financial institutions.

"Strong risk management is essential to Circle's efforts to make USDC the safest, most trusted and transparent digital dollar on the internet," said Jeremy Allaire, CEO and Co-Founder of Circle. "Craig's deep knowledge and experience as the long-time risk management leader for one of the world's largest and most successful financial institutions will be an important asset as we continue advancing our regulatory-first business approach."

Mr. Broderick is the former Chief Risk Officer of Goldman Sachs, where he served on the Management Committee and was Co-Chair of the Firmwide Risk Committee and other control-related committees. In a 32-year career with Goldman Sachs, Broderick oversaw the firm's credit, market, liquidity, operational, model, counterparty and insurance risks.

Broderick shares his risk management expertise as Chair of the Board Risk Committee for the Bank of Montreal and McDermott International. He also serves as Senior Advisor to financial and risk organizations and is on the Board of organizations that align with Circle's mission, including StreetSquash, a New York-based urban youth enrichment program, and Finance Requires Effective Education (FREE), which provides financial education to underserved communities.

"The digital currency landscape is evolving rapidly and will clearly play an important role in the global financial landscape in the coming years," said Mr. Broderick. "Circle is exceptionally well-positioned to lead developments in this field, and I'm excited to help the firm realize its potential."

Broderick holds a B.A. in economics from the College of William and Mary and is active with his alma mater, serving for nine years as a Trustee of the William and Mary Foundation, and served as Chair of its Investment Committee.

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the issuer of USDC and Euro Coin - highly liquid, interoperable, and trusted money protocols on the internet. Circle's open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations to run their internet-scale business, whether it is making international payments, building globally-accessible Web3 apps or managing their internal treasury. Learn more at https://circle.com.

