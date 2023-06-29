Hill's Pet Nutrition Opens Applications for Inaugural Intern Class of 'Pup-Terns and Kit-Terns'

Selected 'appli-cats' and 'pup-plicants' will receive a $2,500 stipend, science-led nutrition from Hill's new Science Diet Puppy and Kitten foods and other 'pawsome' prizes to aid in proper growth and development

TOPEKA, Kan., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first year of a pet's "career" – spent as a puppy or kitten – sets the stage for lifelong health, with generally at least 80 percent of a puppy's growth and 90 percent of a kitten's growth1 taking place in their first twelve months.

Hill's Pet Nutrition is looking to hire one puppy and one kitten for its intern class of pup-terns and kit-terns! Apply at www.HillsPetInternship.com for a chance to win $2,500 alongside other job purr-ks including a complimentary supply of Hill’s and paw-ffice supplies from KONG. (PRNewswire)

With a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets, Hill's Pet Nutrition is making paw-fessional development easy through the Hill's Pet Nutrition Inaugural Intern Class of Pup-terns and Kit-terns, now open for applications.

"Our inaugural class will em-bark on their purr-fessional journeys, documenting their growth along the way, to showcase the importance of proper nutrition during the first year of a pet's life," said Caroline Chulick, Head of Marketing for Hill's Pet Nutrition U.S. "The puppy and kitten essentials we're offering through this pup-ternship and kit-ternship is a fun and educational way for pet parents to get paws on training and ensure their pet is set up for success on their journey to being a full-time dog or cat."

Pup-tern and Kit-tern Experience

As part of this unique and remote summer internship offering, Hill's is seeking one puppy and one kitten to fulfill the following responsibilities:

Continue or transition to the new and upgraded Hill's Science Diet Puppy or Science Diet Kitten food to showcase the benefits to their overall development

Exhibit unwavering commitment to mastering new skills via on-the-job enrichment activities

Represent the brand with enthusiasm and curiosity via featured posts on the pet or pet parent's social media

Pup-tern and Kit-tern Quali-fur-cations

Be nine months of age or under

Value proper nutrition and growth as a puppy or kitten

Demonstrate a big appetite for the new reformulation of Hill's Science Diet Puppy or Science Diet Kitten (whether a current user or someone interested in transitioning)

Have a social media account (either a pet's or pet parent's account) and a human parent willing to share internship progress on social media throughout the summer

Job Purr-ks

A summer stipend of $2,500 to each select applicant

A complimentary supply of the new Hill's Science Diet Puppy or Hill's Science Diet Kitten, respectively, to help fuel their growth

Paw-ffice supplies from KONG including all essential puppy and kitten toys to fulfill their enrichment and play needs

Pup-tern and kit-tern content amplification on Hill's social channels

How to Apply

Pet parents can submit resumes on behalf of their budding superstars at www.HillsPetInternship.com by 11:59 p.m. CT on July 20, 2023. Full terms and conditions apply.

Applications are asked to include a photo and a 'cover letter' describing the puppy or kitten's talents and future career aspirations.

Laying the Foundation for a Healthy, Happy Life

The next chapter in a puppy or kitten's life is one of the most important. Nutrition, along with regular veterinary care, training, enrichment and endless love are all an important part of laying a healthy foundation.

The new Hill's Science Diet Puppy and Hill's Science Diet Kitten product lines are specially formulated with five essential building blocks for lifelong health, including:

New breakthrough blend of prebiotic fibers (ActivBiome+) to support the gut microbiome and digestive system

Antioxidant blend of Vitamins C & E to support developing immune systems

DHA from fish oil for brain development to support training

High-quality protein for building lean muscles

Balanced minerals to support growing bones and teeth

The gut microbiome affects almost every organ in a pet's body, so it's no wonder 83 percent of pet parents consider their pet's digestive health to be extremely or very important.2

Backed by extensive research conducted at Hill's Global Pet Nutrition Center, Hill's ActivBiome+ ingredient technology harnesses carefully selected prebiotic fibers to support the gut microbiome and promote optimal digestive function.

"Innovation and science are at the heart of all we do at Hill's Pet Nutrition. That's why we've invested in extensive research to help develop our newest ActivBiome+ Technology -- innovation for puppies and kittens to help nurture a healthy and resilient gut microbiome," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, Chief Veterinary Officer of Hill's Pet Nutrition US. "The gut microbiome is a complex ecosystem, and scientists are discovering many ways that it impacts overall health in addition to digestion, including immune health and organ function. We are proud to introduce this upgrade to help pet parents of puppies and kittens set their new family members up for lifelong health."

The new innovation comes in dry and wet forms, featuring various flavors:

Puppy:

Kitten:

To learn more on providing the best nutrition for new furry friends, visit www.hillspet.com for resources around Puppy Food and Kitten Food.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

About The KONG Company

KONG has been innovating since 1976 to enrich the lives of pets with the highest quality pet toys and treats. The KONG product line provides mental and physical stimulation through encouraging play, appropriate chewing habits, and controlled feeding to help ensure pets are at their happiest and healthiest at every life stage. To learn more about KONG products visit KONGcompany.com.

References:

