Phoenix LLC Secures Long-Term Partnership with Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company to Bolster National Defense, Energy and Space Supply Chain

Cutting-edge technology provides reliable, high-quality nondestructive testing of mission-critical components for the largest energetics customer in the U.S.

FITCHBURG, Wis., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix LLC, an industry leader in neutron imaging for nondestructive testing, today announced an agreement with Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company (PacSci EMC), one of the largest manufacturers of pyrotechnic and energetic products in the U.S. The partnership not only grows Phoenix's overall imaging volume, but it has the potential to extend the company's services to the west coast, modernizing and strengthening the supply chain for partners in the defense and aerospace industries.

Neutron imaging, or neutron radiography, is a nondestructive testing technique that identifies critical flaws, defects or damage in mission-critical, high-consequence-of-failure components across the aerospace, defense and energy markets. Neutron imaging has historically relied on nuclear reactors, but thanks to new technology developed by research into fusion, Phoenix is able to deliver the same high-resolution image quality without the need for a reactor.

PacSci EMC's products ensure the proper initiation, sequencing and functioning of aircraft safety systems, including emergency escape systems for catastrophic events – all of which require neutron inspection for quality assurance.

"Partnering with Phoenix means we will have a reliable source for neutron imaging now and into the future as Phoenix expands its facilities to the West Coast," said Corey Christmann, President of PacSci EMC.

The agreement secures a long-term partnership focused on increasing neutron imaging service capacity and availability for PacSci EMC and its customer base, reinforcing Phoenix as the premier supplier of neutron imaging services for energetic devices used for a variety of applications in aerospace and defense across the country.

"We are excited to expand our neutron imaging technology and make it more accessible to the customers that need it most," said Tom D'Orazio, CEO of Phoenix. "Our Phoenix team has proven that our technology can deliver the image quality and reliability to meet the growing needs of our customers, and we are eager to bring our innovative solutions to so many current and future partners."

The Phoenix Imaging Center in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, is one of the only sites in the world to offer production-scale, high-quality neutron radiography. And it is the only commercial source that can support the market growth by deploying additional facilities with significantly fewer economical and regulatory burdens than aging nuclear research reactors.

"We're proud to have proven our capabilities at our hub in the Midwest and now are eager to increase our services," D'Orazio said. "This will not only grow the imaging capacity for the entire industry, but it also really improves the security of the supply chain. Imaging is a critical quality control function, and our partners will be able to supply their customers – including many that are heavily involved with national security – more efficiently than ever before."

Phoenix, like SHINE Technologies, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Illuminated Holdings.

About Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company LLC (PacSci EMC)

PacSci EMC provides pyrotechnic and energetic material devices and integrated systems that operate on command, when commanded – down to the millisecond. The safe and reliable operation of our products drives us from development, design and testing to manufacturing and final assembly. From critical systems such as aircraft emergency safety systems to flight termination systems on rockets, our components can be found throughout the world. Our innovations in environmentally conscious energetic materials along with our propulsion and sequencing systems are a result of over 65 years of experience working for customers in commercial aerospace, oil and gas, military, and space.

About Phoenix LLC

Phoenix is an industry leader in neutron imaging, a critical tool for nondestructive testing in aerospace, defense, health care and other industries. This testing helps manufacturers design better, more efficient, safer products, and provides quality assurance and failure analysis. Located in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, the Phoenix Neutron Imaging Center is the first facility of its kind to offer commercial neutron imaging services and radiation effects testing without the use of a nuclear reactor. Phoenix LLC, SHINE Technologies LLC, and SHINE Europe B.V. are all wholly owned subsidiaries of Illuminated Holdings, Inc.

