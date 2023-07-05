McDermott Begins Construction on BorWin6 Project

HOUSTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott held a first steel-cutting ceremony at its Jebel Ali fabrication yard in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to mark the commencement of construction for the BorWin6 980MW high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) project for TenneT.

"We have successfully delivered engineering from our HVDC center of excellence in The Hague, and are on track to begin construction for this important offshore grid connection project," said Vaseem Khan, McDermott's Senior Vice President for Onshore. "During this next phase we will leverage our strategically located fabrication yards to drive execution excellence while maintaining our industry-leading safety record."

Through a consortium with Global Energy Interconnection Research Institute Co., Ltd. and C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd. (GEIRI / CEPRI), McDermott is providing engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) services for an HVDC offshore converter platform, located offshore Germany. Electricity generated from offshore wind farms will be converted into direct current and transported to an onshore converter station located 146 miles (235 kilometers) onshore near Büttel, Germany. Here, the electricity is converted back into three-phase current and fed into the extra-high voltage grid.

Fabrication will be executed from McDermott's fabrication yards in Dubai and Batam, Indonesia, which are both unrivalled in their ability to deliver complex offshore structures.

Building on the experiences of the BorWin6 project, McDermott was recently awarded an EPCIC contract by TenneT for two 2GW HVDC grid connection systems offshore Germany. It is the largest renewable project in McDermott's growing energy transition portfolio and signifies its ongoing expansion into the thriving offshore wind market.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected scope and execution of the project discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts; contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

