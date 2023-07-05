The Players Alliance Announces Toni's Promise Softball Team Set to Compete in Jennie Finch Classic During MLB All-Star Week

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Players Alliance (TPA), a nonprofit founded by current and retired black professional baseball players to increase representation in the sport, today announces an all-new elite level softball team: Toni's Promise. Named after legendary Negro League pioneer Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball. Toni's Promise brings together top-tier talent from across the nation to compete in the Jennie Finch Classic during the 2023 MLB All-Star week in Seattle, WA.

Toni's Promise was built to highlight and showcase the talent found within the African American community that, while being outside of Club cities or hidden in smaller towns, continues to offer many options to the sport. "The girls that were selected for this inaugural team are some of the best in the country and have a lot to bring to softball. Geographical and economic challenges are barriers that may be easily addressed,'' said Curtis Granderson, Board chair of The Players Alliance. "We can break the barriers that result in lower participation by actively pursuing players rather than waiting and hoping they come to us."

The Players Alliance diligently works to create pathways and opportunities for youth where economics have limited their ability to play the game they love, offering assistance to needy programs applying through their site at playersalliance.org . But change requires more than grants and equipment, says the organization's founder, Edwin Jackson, "Toni's Promise is a passion for a lot of us because many are from small towns. This team proves that talent can come from anywhere. Unlike the other teams, our girls will play together for the first time to compete at the highest level. We're excited to introduce them to baseball."

To bring the team together, TPA worked with MLB who graciously created space for Toni's Promise, providing a platform to compete with other elite athletes during MLB All-Star 2023. While TPA is sponsoring every aspect of the team's tournament inclusion, ensuring that the girls and their parents feel welcomed, included, and prepared they are not working alone. According to board member, CC Sabathia, "Coaching a team from all over the country is not easy. We turned to Minority Softball Prospects because we knew that their expertise in talent would help produce great results. We're also leaning on softball greats Natasha Watley and AJ Andrews as mentors. It's taken the whole TPA family to get the right group to honor Toni Stone."

"Toni challenged the status quo and broke down barriers proving that women and girls can compete at the highest level within a male-dominated world," said Maria A. Bartlow, Toni Stone's niece, a resident of Seattle. "With Toni's Promise, my aunt's legacy lives on and my family gets the unique pleasure of being 15 minutes from our home, rooting them on." The Team's first game is scheduled for July 7th at Seattle University. Find a full Toni's Promise roster here and Jennie Finch Classic schedule of games here.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS ALLIANCE

The Players Alliance is an independent, nonprofit organization created to address baseball's systematic equity and inclusion barriers by creating and supporting pathways on and off the field for an undeniable pipeline of Black talent. The organization allows former and active professional players to own and support solutions to increase participation in the beloved community of baseball with initiatives such as Equip The Future. This program creates mentorship opportunities for baseball and softball players to gain invaluable insight into how to be successful in the game and become better prepared for challenges faced on and off the field while keeping the dream alive.

