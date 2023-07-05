Tanger® Outlets Appoints Bridget Ryan-Berman as Lead Independent Director

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® Outlets (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, today announced updates to the Company's Board of Directors. Bridget Ryan-Berman, who has been a member of the Company's Board since January 1, 2009, has been appointed lead independent director, a position previously held by David B. Henry. This is consistent with the Company's long-standing policy to rotate independent directors as the chair of the various committees and the lead director.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to refresh leadership on our Board, Bridget Ryan-Berman has been appointed lead independent director," said Steven B. Tanger, Executive Chair of the Board. "Bridget is a tenured member of our Board and an accomplished retail executive with extensive experience leading large-scale transformations and innovation in customer experience for multiple premium brands. We look forward to her insight and guidance as Tanger continues to advance its mission to deliver the best value, experience, and opportunity for our communities, stakeholders, and partners.

"We also are very grateful to David for his invaluable counsel and leadership during his tenure as lead director since January 1, 2021, and non-executive chair from May 17, 2019, to December 31, 2020," Mr. Tanger continued. "During that time, we have made significant progress in strengthening Tanger's capacity for growth and furthering the Company's position as a leading operator of upscale open-air shopping centers. During his tenure, David helped to guide us through the COVID pandemic, a CEO search, and transition. He will remain a valued director of the Company as he has been since January 1, 2016."

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and has been a publicly traded REIT since 1993. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tanger.com.

