Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, located on Costa Rica's North Pacific coast, will undergo a multi-million-dollar enhancement project to debut in Fall 2023

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo is introducing a modern reflection of the coastal resort lifestyle with the addition of Virador Beach Club, a barefoot luxury escape; Wellness Shala to give a home to the resort's expansive wellbeing offerings; transformation of Kids For All Seasons and Arnold Palmer Signature Golf course renovation focusing on sustainability.

Las Cabanas at Virador Beach Club, Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo, Resort Costa Rica (PRNewswire)

The project is led by Peninsula Papagayo developers Mohari and Gencom; together with Four Seasons, they have envisioned a sense of quiet luxury. A global design team is creating a resort experience with a foundation of style that takes inspiration from the landscape with an underscore on sustainable principles. The resort will temporarily pause operations from August to October 2023. Guests can book their getaway on Peninsula Papagayo starting Nov. 1, 2023.

"Our guests choose us for our personalized service, connection to nature, great beaches and attention to detail," said Ian-Robert Ciappara, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo. "The creation of the Virador Beach Club, the Wellness Shala and the complete transformation of Kids For All Seasons, as well as golf renovation, will enhance the guest's experience, giving them even more reason to return to our slice of paradise."

Virador Beach Club

Virador Beach Club is a retreat away from the resort happenings with the effortless barefoot luxury of an Eastern Mediterranean beachside getaway. The outdoor spaces come to life with an oceanside eatery and lounge focused on Mediterranean flavors, while adults can expect to enjoy an infinity-edge pool and private cabanas.

Lead architect Jorge Borja of Grupo BV, based in Mexico and winner of the 2023 International Property Awards, Five Star Best Architecture, and a pioneer in creating masterpieces of coastal elegance using light natural materials to create organic beauty.

Mexico City-based fashion designer Kris Goyri was selected to design a limited-edition employee wardrobe. Goyri balances style and sensuality, displayed in intricate designs reflecting traditional and modern elements.

The ambiance is created with a curated soundtrack by Gray V, music design – soft house beats celebrating the bohemian spirit of the beach club during the day, while Latin and eclectic drum-forward beats will bring life to the evenings.

Wellness Shala

The Wellness Shala is a sacred space for guests to unlock harmony and align with nature. Inspired by the graceful flow and movements of the Guanacaste winds, Luis Alejandro Cuesta and Javier Creuheras, founders of Arquitectura Mixta, have conceptualized a one-of-a-kind architectural space. To create the multidisciplinary design, Cuesta and Creuheras focus on bio-architecture and work with local artisans to build a sustainable structure that is one with nature.

Nestled high on the hills at a comfortable distance from the resort, the Wellness Shala is designed for guests to reconnect and find inner peace. The Wellness Shala is a bridge between modern wellness practices and ancestral rituals where guests become immersed in experiences that align the body, mind, and soul to the rich elements of this land.

Kids For All Seasons

Inspired by the flora and fauna of the magical mangroves of Peninsula Papagayo, Kids For All Seasons will undergo a complete transformation led by Polyanna Paraskeva of Polyanna & Associates. The Athens-based architect has created functional learning spaces exclusively for children throughout Europe and is making her Latin America debut with Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo.

"Children learn through play and this transformation will promote sensory development, social skills, and problem-solving abilities," said the architect Polyanna Paraskeva.

Paraskeva's designs feature low-lying platforms that children can crawl or walk on, imitating the root system of the mangroves surrounding the resort. She uses natural materials to mimic its lush and diverse ecosystems, furnishings are made from ecologically sustainable materials in bright colors that invite children to play and explore. Moveable, flexible walls create a fluid environment incorporating technology, arts, and science.

Sustainable Golf Course

Known for its diverse wildlife, dramatic elevation changes and panoramic ocean vistas, the Ocean Course at Peninsula Papagayo is an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary with sustainability at its forefront. The 18-hole, par-72 Arnold Palmer Signature course and driving range is concluding a renovation that includes a precision irrigation system that will reduce water usage by 20 percent. Further improvements consist of more teeing area and 12 acres of native vegetation with less bunkering to improve playability and make the course more strategic and beautiful. Along with the course renovations, the Golf Pro and Tennis shop will provide a newly designed retail space and lounge area for golfers.

"We are thrilled to bring more sustainable practices to the Ocean Course," said Dakota Smith, Director of Golf. "The updates will conserve a significant amount of water while adding beauty, color and texture to the landscape mosaic,"

Activate Pura Vida

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo has been Central America's exclusive Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort for seven consecutive years. It is the utmost location for adventure travelers, wellness seekers, culinary explorers, and cultural globetrotters.

Experience the new coastal resort lifestyle at Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, to reserve call 1 (800) 781-5700 or book online

Wellness Shala at Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica (PRNewswire)

Virador Beach Club at Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica (PRNewswire)

Wellness Shala at Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica (PRNewswire)

Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica