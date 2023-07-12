HYCROFT PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or "the Company"), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, provides an update on the Company's activities.

Diane Garrett, President and CEO commented, "Hycroft is in a unique and enviable position in the precious metals industry. Not only do we own one of the world's largest gold and silver deposits, we also have over $117 million in cash as of June 30, 2023, with no principal debt payments due until 2027 (for more details please visit www.hycroftmining.com). So many companies today are struggling to raise money given the current market conditions and lack of funds flow into the sector, but thanks to AMC Entertainment, Eric Sprott and our follow-on loyal shareholders that participated in the 2022 at-the-market equity offering, we were able to raise sufficient funds to support the Company for years to come. We are disappointed with our current share price given the recent positive developments at Hycroft, our strong cash position, a well-established management team known for creating value for shareholders and a world class asset in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. It is often said in our industry, properly developing an orebody is a marathon not a sprint, requiring patience and diligence to define, design and develop a project that delivers maximum value to our shareholders. The Company's strategic focus is to create shareholder value by developing the Hycroft Mine to generate significant positive cash flows and build a successful multi-asset mining company."

Key Highlights

The Company continues to maintain a Total Reportable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") of 0.00 for twelve months trailing and sixteen months to date. Additionally, the Company has surpassed one million man-hours without a Lost Time Incident.



Drilling is well underway within the resource footprint to optimize the initial years of the mine plan for the sulfide operation. These drill results will be incorporated into the mine plan and the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") targeted for completion in the first half of 2024. Drill results will be disclosed once assays have been received.



Drill permits have been received for the Oscar and School Bus step-out exploration targets in the Company's vastly underexplored land position. These exploration targets are located outside the current plan of operation near the historical high-grade Rosebud Mine. Based on the results from our 2022 Hyperspectral program and our review of the exploration information received from Newmont Mining as part of the Company's purchase of Newmont's fifty-percent undivided interest in three patented Rosebud claims (Lucky Boy 1, Lucky Boy 2, and White Alps), the Oscar and School Bus exploration targets have become a high priority.



The Company also has a drill permit pending for the Wild Rose exploration target. This high priority step-out target area is situated outside the plan of operation adjacent to the high-grade silver Vortex zone.



The Company continues to identify additional high potential exploration targets on its land outside the current plan of operation through exploration groundwork, geophysics, and continued review of the data received from Newmont.



Metallurgical and variability test work is nearing completion. To date, the test work demonstrates flotation gold and silver recoveries averaging between 7-10% higher than the flotation recoveries reflected in the Company's most recent initial assessment technical report. Benchtop testing of recoveries from pressure oxidation has been initiated with results anticipated by the end of the third quarter of 2023.



In 2022, the Company sold $13.6 million of surplus equipment, and Hycroft financed $12.45 million of the purchase price. In the second quarter of 2023 the Company agreed to extend the final payment from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 . The purchaser pays the Company interest monthly on the $12.45 million balance at the rate of 7.5% per annum, which is approximately 50 percent higher than current interest rates received on the Company's invested cash.

