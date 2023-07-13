American College of Education Launches Online Doctoral Programs for Early Childhood Professionals

New doctoral-level programs offer career advancement opportunities with ACE's signature affordability and quality

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading provider of online and affordable higher education, American College of Education® (ACE), announced two new doctoral-level degrees to join its catalog of 12 other degrees at the post-master's level. ACE is currently the eighth largest conferrer of doctorates of education in the nation, according to most recent IPEDS data.

The new Ed.D. in Early Childhood Education will engage professionals in the field of early childhood development and learning through in-depth exploration and research. Students will also gain the skills needed to lead and support fellow professionals. As with all ACE doctoral programs, the dissertation is built into the program's progression, empowering students to complete the program in around three years at a total cost of $23,914.

The new Ed.S. in Early Childhood Education will provide early childhood professionals the same high level of study as the Ed.D., but doesn't require a dissertation. The Ed.S. takes around 21 months to complete at a total cost of $12,184.

"We're excited to offer these high quality, affordable and flexible pathways toward leadership for experienced educators," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "Early childhood education is a critically important component of our education system. ACE is a leading conferrer of master's degrees in the field and we are furthering our commitment with terminal degrees for educators who want to enter administration or higher education."

The programs are transfer-friendly and stackable with existing ACE programs, providing another way for students to reduce the cost of the program. Students who have already completed a master's degree at ACE could transfer up to 29 credits into the Ed.D. program.

