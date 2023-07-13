Medically Speaking
Summit Materials Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call Date

Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

DENVER, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, "Summit" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. eastern time (10:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Summit Materials (PRNewsfoto/Summit Materials, Inc.)
Summit Materials (PRNewsfoto/Summit Materials, Inc.)

A webcast of the second quarter results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit's website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/210795718

To participate in the live teleconference for second quarter 2023 financial results:

Domestic Live:          1-888-330-3416
International Live:    1-646-960-0820
Conference ID:          1542153

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 10, 2023:

Domestic Replay:          1-800-770-2030
International Replay:    1-647-362-9199
Conference ID:               1542153

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

Contact Information

Andy Larkin
VP, Investor Relations
Summit Materials, Inc.
andy.larkin@summit-materials.com
720-618-6013

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-materials-announces-second-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-date-301877043.html

