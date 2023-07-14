This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new crew vehicle for NASA missions and USPS' new shipping option.
- Mission Accomplished: Canoo Delivers Crew Transportation Vehicles to NASA for Artemis Missions
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Artemis missions and to deliver NASA's first zero-emission built for mission crew transportation vehicles," says Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO, Canoo.
- July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month
"Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship, and undermines community safety. Beyond the economic impact however, vehicle theft can often have an even heavier emotional toll on vehicle owners," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
- Bursting With Color: Jeep® Brand Debuts Bikini Exterior Paint Color on New 2024 Wrangler, Adds Punk'n Exterior Paint Color to Gladiator
Bikini, a radiant teal, and Punk'n, a brilliant orange, both bring personalization and pizzazz to the Wrangler and Gladiator lineups, respectively.
- 4. Introducing USPS Ground Advantage
USPS Ground Advantage provides America's businesses and the public with a compelling new ground shipping option leveraging USPS' unparalleled last-mile delivery route system and improving integrated mail and package postal logistics network.
- Voyager Space Signs MoU with ISRO and IN-SPACe to Explore Utilization of Gaganyaan Spacecraft for the Starlab Space Station
The objective is to jointly study the potential use of ISRO's Gaganyaan spacecraft to provide crewed flights to the Starlab station. Furthermore, Voyager and IN-SPACe will seek additional collaboration opportunities with various stakeholders within the Indian space ecosystem, including research institutions, commercial entities, and government agencies.
- Nikola and BayoTech Partner to Advance Zero-Emission Hydrogen Delivery
The strategic supply agreement includes Nikola Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, BayoTech HyFill™ bulk hydrogen transport trailers, and hydrogen produced at BayoTech's distributed network of hubs.
- Canoo Announces Expansion of Partnership with Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit to Further Develop New High-Power Battery Pack
The company says it has leveraged its advanced commercial battery and integration expertise to deliver to the Department of Defense partners a technologically advanced battery pack that can be scaled for use on operational military platforms and will set the stage for standardization of energy dense lithium batteries for the U.S. Navy.
- TSA stopped 3,251 firearms at airport checkpoints nationwide during the first half of 2023
From January 1 to June 30, an average of 18 firearms were confiscated per day, 92% of which were loaded. TSA reminds travelers that those who wish to travel with a firearm must ensure that it is properly packed in checked luggage, declared at the airline ticket counter, and must contact their airline for additional policies. Offenders may be fined up to $14,950, rescinded of their TSA PreCheck eligibility, require enhanced screening, or even arrested.
- Nuvve Introduces Artificial Intelligence Into Its GIVe™ Software Platform Via Integration Into the FleetBox® Charge Management App
Astrea AI actively forecasts routes and the required state of charge for each vehicle in a customer's fleet, which ensures Nuvve GIVe has more accurate and timely data to guide vehicle charging and discharging.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. Announces Milestone in Production of 200kW Single-Stack Fuel Cell System
"Our goal is to accelerate the clean energy transition by providing hydrogen fuel cells to power zero-emission mobility," said Parker Meeks, Hyzon's Chief Executive Officer. "In our view, this milestone reflects Hyzon's years of leadership in developing hydrogen fuel cell technology."
- Hesai Secures ADAS Lidar Design Win for Multiple New Vehicles with SAIC Motor
The self-developed "Honghu" intelligent driving platform is equipped with multiple sensors that provide perception safety redundancy and complete decision-making library for diverse scenarios. In addition, the "Honghu" platform has already been installed in SAIC commercial vehicles.
