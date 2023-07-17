ANSI Announces Recipients of the 2023 Leadership and Service Awards

Distinguished Award Recipients to Be Honored During World Standards Week

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the 19 recipients of its 2023 Leadership and Service Awards. The recipients are recognized for their significant contributions to national and international standardization activities, as well as an ongoing commitment to their industry, the nation, and the enhancement of the global voluntary consensus standards system. Awardees will be honored at the ANSI Leadership and Service Awards Ceremony held in conjunction with World Standards Week, on October 11, 2023, in Washington, DC.

ANSI congratulates the following distinguished recipients:

ASTIN-POLK INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS MEDAL

Megan Hayes, vice president, technical services, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), will receive the Astin-Polk International Standards Medal, which honors distinguished service in promoting trade and understanding among nations through the advancement, development, or administration of international standardization, measurements, or certification.

EDWARD LOHSE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MEDAL

Greg Cannon, principal, AI/ML standards, Amazon Web Services (AWS), will receive the Edward Lohse Information Technology Medal, which recognizes outstanding efforts to foster cooperation among bodies involved in global IT standardization.

ELIHU THOMSON ELECTROTECHNOLOGY MEDAL

Steve Margis, director, conformity assessment programs and accreditation, UL Solutions, will receive the Elihu Thomson Electrotechnology Medal, which honors an individual who has contributed in an exceptional, dedicated way to the field of electrotechnology standardization, conformity assessment, and related activities at the national and international levels.

FINEGAN STANDARDS MEDAL

Rachel Weintraub, executive director, Coalition for Sensible Safeguards (CSS), will receive the Finegan Standards Medal, which honors individuals who have shown extraordinary leadership in the actual development and application of voluntary standards.

GEORGE S. WHAM LEADERSHIP MEDAL

Michael Glickman, president, Computer Network Architects (CNA), will receive the George S. Wham Leadership Medal, which honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the voluntary standardization community and provided long-term direction and visionary qualities in support of the ANSI Federation.

GERALD H. RITTERBUSCH CONFORMITY ASSESSMENT MEDAL

Cynthia Woodley, vice president and chief operations officer, Professional Testing, will receive the Gerald H. Ritterbusch Conformity Assessment Medal, which honors distinguished service in promoting the understanding and application of conformity assessment methods as a means of providing confidence in standards compliance for the marketplace.

HOWARD COONLEY MEDAL

Edward Mikoski, vice president of standards and technology, Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA), will receive the Howard Coonley Medal, which recognizes an executive who has benefitted the national economy through voluntary standardization and conformity assessment and has given outstanding support to standardization as a management tool.

MAUREEN BREITENBERG CONFORMITY ASSESSMENT RESEARCH MEDAL

Jordan Adelson, director of the Laboratory Quality and Accreditation Office (LQAO), U.S. Navy Sea Systems Command Oversight and Assessment Division, will receive the Maureen Breitenberg Conformity Assessment Research Medal, which honors work that advances the principles of the National Technology Transfer and Advancement Act (NTTAA) through outstanding contributions toward reducing redundancy and complexity in conformity assessment.

STEPHEN CRAWFORD WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION MEDAL

CompTIA will receive the Stephen Crawford Workforce Development and Innovation Medal, which recognizes accredited credentialing bodies that significantly impact workforce development in the United States. The award is named for Stephen Crawford, a staunch advocate of workforce development and valued leader and contributor to ANSI, Workcred, and the greater workforce and credentialing communities, who passed away in 2022.

NEXT GENERATION AWARD

Several individuals will receive the Next Generation Award, presented to professionals who have been engaged in standardization or conformity assessment activities for less than eight years and who have, during this time, demonstrated vision, leadership, dedication, and significant contributions to their chosen field of activity.

Grace Callahan, international standards specialist, UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE)

Eric Franca, biomedical engineer and senior policy advisor, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Sam Muhamed, manager, standards and technology, The Aluminum Association

MERITORIOUS SERVICE AWARD

The following individuals will receive the Meritorious Service Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the U.S. voluntary standardization system. Each has demonstrated outstanding service in enabling ANSI to attain the objectives for which it was founded.

Serra Ayral, Counsellor, Trade and Environment Division, World Trade Organization (WTO)

Wael Diab, Chair, ISO/IEC JTC1/SC42, Artificial Intelligence

MaryAnn Hogan, Team Leader, U.S. Technical Barriers to Trade Enquiry Point, Standards Coordination Office, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Jennifer Kitchen, principal engineer—product safety standards and advocacy, GE Gas Power

Khaled Masri, senior program manager, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

Carrie Schmaus, technology manager for marine renewable energy, Water Power Technologies Office, U.S. Department of Energy

Charles Werner, founder and director, DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance

ANSI congratulates these outstanding individuals on their contributions to and accomplishments in the standards and conformity assessment industry.

