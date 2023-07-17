Genpact Expands Partnership with o9 Solutions to Deliver Planning-as-a-Service Leveraging Generative AI

Innovative offering combines Genpact's data, digital, industry, and process expertise with o9's leading-edge technology to boost clients' supply chain efficiencies

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced it is expanding its partnership with o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, to help companies navigate ongoing supply chain disruptions by leveraging generative AI.

Genpact's partnership with o9 solutions has expanded to cover a jointly developed leading-edge planning-as-a-service offering. This solution combines Genpact's expertise in digital innovation, process, supply chain transformation, and extensive experience running digital operations for hundreds of global retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing clients with o9's state-of-the-art technologies in generative AI, machine learning, and other digital intelligence capabilities.

This service harnesses the power of 09's Digital Brain platform as well as its advanced network planning modelling capabilities. Offered as a subscription, the planning-as-a-service offering provides a flexible engagement model that enhances a company's return on investment in its digital transformation initiatives. This is particularly beneficial as enterprises navigate the challenges of volatile macroeconomic pressures in today's market.

With Genpact's deep consulting and process expertise, the planning-as-a-service offering provides end-to-end supply chain and scenario planning.

"Amid mounting market pressures, companies embedding data, technology, and AI to redefine their supply chains will emerge as leaders," said Katie Stein, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader, Enterprise Services and Analytics, Genpact. "Our cutting-edge joint offering will provide strategic business value to help clients accelerate their transformation journey and foster agility and meaningful growth in a fast-evolving world."

New business models and transformation initiatives represent table stakes to compete. According to a recent study conducted by Genpact and HFS Research, 70% of consumer goods and retail executives say they have not yet recovered from the pandemic's impact on their supply chains. Additionally, 75% say their companies are responding by transitioning from traditional linear to autonomous supply networks.

"This joint transformation initiative by Genpact and o9 Solutions will help businesses not only reduce supply chain costs and inventories but also eliminate excess inventory, waste, and duplicative processes and enhance operating efficiencies to support long-term goals. Companies can also be assured of the trustworthiness and transparency of our Gen AI technologies to manage data sharing and process flows between users," said Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions.

For more information about the o9 platform, see https://www.genpact.com/partners/o9. To learn more about Genpact's supply chain transformation services, see https://www.genpact.com/services/supply-chain-management.

