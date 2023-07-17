MITSUBISHI MOTORS' AWARD-WINNING OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID TO STAR AT ELECTRIFY EXPO IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Mitsubishi Motors' flagship model, the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, will be featured throughout the all-things-electric festival, which visits Washington, D.C. , July 22-23

In addition to static exhibits, consumers will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, the world's first – and world's best-selling – Plug-in Hybrid SUV1

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced today that it will showcase the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid at the upcoming Electrify Expo in Washington, D.C. The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV, which has received multiple awards while enjoying rave reviews from media and customers, will be on static display and available for test drives at every Electrify Expo event in 2023. The next show will be held in Washington, D.C. at RFK Stadium on July 22-23, with subsequent visits to New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas.

With Washington, D.C. being the epicenter of our national discourse on emissions and the decarbonization of the transportation sector, Mitsubishi's plug-in hybrid offers a bridge to the future, providing the right technology at the right time for customers interested in more eco-friendly solutions but not yet ready to make the jump to a full Battery Electric Vehicle.

"Electrify Expo is the perfect venue to introduce the award-winning 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid to customers looking to make an initial move into electrified mobility," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA President and CEO. "As a leader in electrification, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is a logical first step for many consumers motivated by environmental awareness, but who may not be ready to go all-in on battery-only power. The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid blends the clean and quiet motoring of an electric vehicle with the range and ease of refueling of gasoline. When customers see the exquisite exterior and interior styling coupled with the advanced technology and ease in which the vehicle transitions from the respective powertrains, we are confident they'll want an Outlander in their driveway."

Since its launch in December 2022, the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been garnering awards and media accolades4 for its interior and exterior styling, driving dynamics, Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)5 all-wheel drive system, and seamless blend of electric and gasoline drive systems.

Starting at an entry price of $39,8452 for the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid ES, Mitsubishi Motors' seven-passenger flagship model is the best-equipped, most connected vehicle the brand has ever sold in the U.S. All trim levels offer 38 miles of all-electric range, up to 420 miles of overall range3, and SEL and above models are the only mass-market plug-in hybrid EVs with DC fast-charging capability, capable of filling the 20kWh battery pack to 80% capacity in just 38 minutes.

Electrify Expo is the number one electric vehicle festival in North America, attracting more e-curious consumers than any other event in the country. With more than one million square feet of displays, coupled with a robust test-drive component, Electrify Expo provides attendees with a fully immersive experience in the vehicle electrification world with the chance to 'try before they buy'. For more information on Electrify Expo, www.electrifyexpo.com.

2023 Electrify Expo Schedule

May 18-21 Long Beach Convention Center Long Beach, California

June 24-25 Alameda Point San Francisco

July 22-23 RFK Stadium Washington, D.C.

Aug. 12-13 Nassau Coliseum Long Island, New York

Sept. 9-10 Marymoor Park Redmond, Washington

Oct. 14-15 Miami Dade Fairgrounds Miami

Nov. 10-12 Circuit of Americas Austin, Texas

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

Based on S&P Global Mobility New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2013 - Oct 2022 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1,345 ( Alaska / Hawaii $1,470 ). Pricing at the time of this news release. Prices are subject to change without notice. Features, packages and additional equipment are based on the latest information available at the time of this release and are subject to change without notice. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only. Among other awards, the 2022 Outlander was named to the list of 10Best Interiors by Wards and the Hispanic Car of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press Association. The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid was named as Northwest Automotive Press Association's Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year, Puros Autos Latin Flavor SUV of the Year, and Green Car Journal's Family Green Car of the Year. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) is not a substitute for careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

