Evertree Insurance Services Closes Three Transactions and Establishes Mountain Region

The Acquisitions of 1st American Insurance, Alliance Insurance Services and The Banks Agency mark substantial presence in Colorado

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evertree Insurance Services, LLC ("Evertree"), a rapidly growing, tech-enabled independent insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisitions of 1st American Insurance, located in Longmont, Colorado, Alliance Insurance Services, located in Arvada, Colorado and The Banks Agency, located in Golden, Colorado. These transactions were closed on July 7, 2023 and establish Evertree's presence in the Mountain Region.

"Our growth is a testament to the industry's need for a more modern approach to the insurance experience. We are thrilled to establish Evertree's Mountain Region with the addition of such high performing agencies, their leadership and talent," said Alex Tuff, Founder and CEO of Evertree.

"Evertree's unique value proposition across technology, partnerships and culture made these acquisitions a perfect fit for all three firms," said Steven Pierce, founder of 1st American Insurance, and newly appointed Head of Mountain Region for Evertree. "We could not be more excited to help continue to build the national expansion of the Evertree platform."

Founded in September 2022, Evertree has grown to over 100 employees, acquired seven independent agencies across the U.S., and established a Midwest, Mountain and Mid-Atlantic regional footprint to cater to the needs of clients in each geographic area. While providing tech-enabled solutions, Evertree prides itself on writing insurance with a more personal connection with clients and embracing the critical role that agents play in all communities.

"We are thrilled 1st American, Alliance Insurance Services and The Banks Agency decided to join Evertree," said Daniel Romero, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Evertree. "All three agencies are top talent teams delivering very strong organic growth, and we are excited to continue to expand Evertree's footprint within the Mountain Region."

About Evertree

Evertree is a technology-enabled insurance brokerage specializing in personal lines that is focused on building the next generation of independent brokers. Evertree's strategy is to develop and deploy ethnically nuanced and productivity enhancing technology, to recruit and train new brokers, and to identify and fully integrate strategic acquisitions. Evertree has over 100 employees and is licensed to do business in all 50 states. For more information visit: www.evertree.co/.

About 1st American Insurance

1st American Insurance Agency provides superior risk management for a variety of personal and business insurance needs. Based out of Longmont, Colorado the team has more than 140+ years of insurance experience. For more information visit: https://1aia.com/ .

About Alliance Insurance Services

Alliance Insurance Services, founded in 1992, has a long-standing relationship with both customers and community. Since its start, Alliance Insurance Services has been headquartered at 5440 Ward Rd. in Arvada, Colorado. It also has locations throughout Metro Denver as well as Northern Colorado. Alliance Insurance Services is a proud longtime supporter of the Children's Miracle Network, the Better Business Bureau, and the Professional Independent Insurance Agents of Colorado. For more information visit: https://www.insuranceincolorado.net/.

About The Banks Agency

From its founding in 1948, The Banks Agency, Inc. has grown into a modern, boutique risk management consultancy and insurance brokerage firm servicing the needs of clients in multiple states. For more information: https://www.banksagencyinc.com/.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Woo

tiffany.woo@evertree.co

