KEENON Robotics Emerges as Market Leader Once Again with Over 60% Market Share

KEENON Robotics, a global leader in cutting-edge service robots and solutions, has once again emerged as the market leader in China's commercial service robots for the catering industry. According to the latest report by renowned market research institution IDC (International Data Corporation), KEENON Robotics secured an impressive 60.4% market share in 2022, marking the company's highest-ever share and a significant increase from 48.6% in 2021.

The report, titled "Market Share of Commercial Service Robots in China's Catering Industry," reveals that the overall size of the commercial service robot market in China reached USD 169 million in 2022. Furthermore, the CR2 (concentration ratio of the two major players in the market) of the catering service robot market achieves an impressive market share of 83.6%, of which KEENON Robotics dominates over 60%.

The study highlights the polarized nature of the Chinese market for commercial service robots, with leading manufacturers dominating major scenarios such as catering and cleaning. While Gausium leads the cleaning industry, KEENON Robotics that has topped in the catering industry holds over 22% of the overall market share of commercial service robots in China.

The increasing demand for robots and human cooperation, driven by factors such as an aging population, labor shortage, and rising operational costs, has contributed to the growing significance of commercial service robots. These robots are no longer limited to large-scale, low-complexity scenarios but are increasingly utilized in small and medium-scale scenarios with high complexity. According to the United Nations' "World Population Prospects" report, the number and proportion of the elderly population are also projected to rise globally, with one out of every six people in the world expected to be over the age of 65 by 2050.

Lily Li, IDC China Research Manager for Emerging Technologies, shared her insights on the market: "In 2022, most robot suppliers adjusted their organizational structure and business direction to meet the new development stage of the market. As the pandemic gradually dissipates, the demand from downstream customers will recover, leading to further penetration of service robots in the market. The application of service robots in new industries and scenarios is expanding, and China's commercial service robot market is expected to make a gradual recovery in 2023."

Despite the restructuring changes witnessed in the market during 2022, KEENON Robotics not only achieved growth against the prevailing trends but also continued to set the pace. Since 2010, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the service robot revolution, developing advanced robots for delivery, hospitality, retail, education, and more. KEENON's robots are equipped with a self-developed and fully autonomous position and navigation system, coupled with highly sensitive perception and obstacle avoidance technologies that readily adapt to complicated real-world application scenarios. This advanced technology ensures optimal performance and enhances operational efficiency for businesses.

In addition to offering a wide range of advanced robotic solutions, KEENON Robotics provides a comprehensive one-stop repair and maintenance after-sales service program, offering localized support and expertise to ensure smooth operations for its customers.

With a global presence spanning North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, KEENON Robotics has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses across the globe. The company strategically locates its subsidiaries in Los Angeles, Dusseldorf, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, and Hong Kong SAR, further strengthening its global reach. KEENON Robotics actively collaborates with large local multinational companies in these regions to drive strategic development and support the global adoption of commercial service robots.

Covering over 60 countries and regions worldwide and serving 600+ cities, KEENON Robotics boasts a wide customer base exceeding 20,000. The company continues to deliver innovative solutions and drive the adoption of commercial service robots on a global scale.

