LIVAWAY SUITES™ NAMES HOTELKEY AS STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY STACK PARTNER NATIONWIDE

LivAway Suites ™, the economy-extended stay hotel brand built for "developers, by developers™," has partnered with renowned hospitality management platform, HotelKey, to streamline and enhance technology-driven processes for operations and guest experience.

HotelKey, which offers next-generation hospitality platforms, will power LivAway Suites' strategic technology stack for its hotels across the country. HotelKey's cloud-based platform provides a fully integrated suite of hospitality products that optimize hotel performance while streamlining the overall guest experience. With HotelKey's agile software solutions, LivAway Suites can efficiently handle guest check-ins and check-outs, manage room availability and rates, and process reservations from multiple channels, all of which will be tracked with dashboard analytics enabling better decision making by its hotel owners.

"Our partnership with HotelKey reinforces our tech-forward and innovative approach to hospitality and the extended-stay category," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "We chose HotelKey because they are highly adaptive, brilliant programmers who have carved out a unique niche in the extended-stay arena. HotelKey's efficient and flexible technology will allow us to maintain our lean operating model while elevating LivAway's guest experience versus the competition."

"HotelKey is thrilled to announce our partnership with LivAway Suites," said Aditya Thyagarajan, Co-Founder & President of HotelKey. "LivAway Suites' commitment to being a leader in incorporating technology into its guest experience makes them an ideal partner for HotelKey. Not only do we share the same values in innovation, but we see the vision of LivAway Suites and their bright future in the extended stay segment. Together, we will work to break the mold of what 'extended stay' can be."

"LivAway Suites is committed to bringing economy/midscale extended stay into the 21st Century," said Dailey. Our partnership with HotelKey helps us fulfill that promise."

Since its launch in early 2023, LivAway Suites has broken ground on metro area locations of Tennessee, Washington, and Utah with over 25 other locations in various phases of development across the United States.

To learn more about LivAway Suites, visit www.livawaysuites.com

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

LivAway Suites, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a new economy extended stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests "everything they need and nothing they don't™" with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of "for developers, by developers™," LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment.

For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com .

ABOUT HOTELKEY

HotelKey was founded in 2015 and today counts five large enterprise chains among its clients, including Hilton, G6 Hospitality, Extended Stay America & Red Roof Inn. HotelKey's client portfolio includes roughly 400,000 rooms live and over 12,000 hotels under contract, including more than 500 independent hotels, mainly in the U.S. In addition to its industry-leading PMS solution, HotelKey also offers an enterprise-grade central reservations system and point-of-sale system, along with a host of other products and services specifically designed for the hospitality industry. For more information visit hotelkeyapp.com , and connect with HotelKey on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

