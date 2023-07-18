Powerhouse Dynamics Honored for Innovation with 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

Company's Enterprise-Level Open Kitchen® IoT Platform Is Helping to Fuel Restaurants, Grocers, and C-Stores Continued Strength

BOSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Dynamics, the leading enterprise-level Internet of Things (IoT) partner to the restaurant, foodservice, grocery, C-store, and retail industries, has received a 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award for its Open Kitchen IoT platform from IoT Evolution World, a major website covering advances in IoT technologies from TMC and Crossfire Media.

It is my honor to congratulate Powerhouse Dynamics for their superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry

Powerhouse Dynamics's Open Kitchen platform for foodservice and restaurant brands enables clients to connect, analyze and control their equipment to improve operational and energy efficiency, reduce costs, automate tasks, increase food quality and safety, speed new recipes/limited-time promotions into the market, and help meet environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals.

"The solutions selected for this award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multibillion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Powerhouse Dynamics for their superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition," said Jay Fiske, President of Powerhouse Dynamics, a Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) company. "Though the pandemic was hard on the restaurant and retail industries, Powerhouse Dynamics's Open Kitchen IoT platform helped our foodservice customers maintain their strength and have been critical to their comeback. It is gratifying to be a part of our clients success stories."

Open Kitchen's equipment-brand-agnostic technology easily integrates with clients' refrigerators, freezers, ovens, fryers, dish machines, HVAC, and more to deliver improvements across the enterprise. Monitoring equipment data and automating processes from the cloud makes everything easier—from ensuring compliance with HACCP food safety guidelines, to minimizing peak demand utility charges during the hot summer months.

The recognition from IoT Evolution World is the latest in a number of awards that Powerhouse Dynamics has received. For example, in 2022, Inspire Brands® honored the company with a Maverick Award as the company's most innovative equipment supplier.

About Powerhouse Dynamics

Founded in 2009 and acquired by The Middleby Corporation in 2019, Powerhouse Dynamics of Newton, MA is the leading provider of "Internet of Things" (IoT)-based solutions to connect, analyze and control equipment to deliver enterprise-wide operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit powerhousedynamics.com .

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full-service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

