SPLENDOR® WATER LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLY MADE, 100% RECYCLABLE INDIGO GLASS BOTTLES IN COLLABORATION WITH ARDAGH GLASS PACKAGING

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLENDOR® Water—the only mineral water with colloidal gold and silver, natural electrolytes, and nothing added or removed—is excited to announce the U.S. launch of its sleek new look in partnership with Ardagh Glass Packaging- North America (AGP-North America). The new glass bottles will allow consumers to experience the natural purity of SPLENDOR Water like never before. The indigo glass design will further increase the level of preservation, protecting not only the pristine taste but also the sacred energy and natural properties of SPLENDOR Water.

Previously only available in plastic bottles, SPLENDOR Water is now available in AGP-North America's 350 ml and 750 ml glass bottles. As the market-leading global supplier of sustainably made, recyclable glass packaging for more than 125 years, AGP-North America created SPLENDOR Water's new design. The design was carefully crafted to highlight the brand's sustainability focus in a vibrantly colored, elegantly designed indigo glass bottle.

These artful indigo blue bottles for SPLENDOR Water are manufactured in the U.S. from infinitely recyclable glass. The brand's choice in selecting this shade evokes the natural aquifer in the rainforests of La Maná, Ecuador, where this remarkable water originates as snowfall atop one of the world's highest active volcanoes: Cotopaxi.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging enjoys collaborating with brands such as SPLENDOR Water to launch products in unique, 100 percent recyclable glass packaging," says Rashmi Markan, Vice President, Beer & Beverage for Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America. "The premium water bottles for SPLENDOR Water signify the brand's reputation for quality and sustainability, while also protecting the integrity of the product and providing excellent shelf appeal."

The addition of the glass bottle speaks to SPLENDOR's commitment and social responsibility to protecting the environment. SPLENDOR Water is Smart Planet certified and is a member of the 1% for the Planet organization, contributing at least one percent of their gross annual sales to organizations that better the environment and support the people and biodiversity of Ecuador and The Galapagos Islands. SPLENDOR Water has also been named an 'Official Conservation Ambassador of The Galapagos Islands,' working alongside like-minded organizations to support programs and initiatives to empower and better the community. In partnership with Fundación Jocotoco, SPLENDOR is championing biodiversity and conservation of flora and fauna in the Galapagos Islands by implementing strategies to protect the Galapagos Petrel, a species that is critically endangered. With CASA Interamericana, SPLENDOR is building a sustainable future by supporting critical initiatives in the Intag Valley, in northwest Ecuador, that help combat food and water insecurity, illegal mining by large corporations, and deforestation.

"We're thrilled to bring this project to fruition with an established glass producer such as Ardagh Glass Packaging. Recyclable glass bottles have long been our vision for SPLENDOR Water to further our values and mission around sustainability, to better the conscious connection between people and planet while providing the best quality hydration," says Collins Speed Pugh, Director of US Business Development for SPLENDOR Water. "We look forward to reaching a new customer base with our thoughtfully designed glass bottles, as well as introducing another way to enjoy SPLENDOR to those who have been supporting us from the start!"

The new glass bottles are available online through SPLENDOR Water's website and through their local retail partner, Summerfield Farms, as well as in various locations through Splendor's new distribution partner, Lipari Fine Foods. SPLENDOR will be available for purchase in two sizes, 350ml, and 750ml bottles in still and sparkling water in 6, 12, and 24-packs. SPLENDOR Water's new glass bottle packs will range in price from $36 to $70.50 depending on the size and quantity purchased, with shipping included.

About SPLENDOR® Water

SPLENDOR Water is a volcanic, artesian water sourced from a natural aquifer in La Maná, Ecuador that boasts an array of natural properties that promote optimal health, including naturally occurring minerals, electrolytes, and colloidal gold and silver. SPLENDOR filters over centuries through basalt and lava from the Cotopaxi, one of the world's highest active volcanoes, believed to be among the strongest energetic centers of the world due to its unique equatorial positioning. Ranking among the top 10 purest waters in the world, SPLENDOR's signature indigo blue bottle aids in preserving the water's inherent properties. For more information about SPLENDOR Water, visit splendorwater.com , and follow on Instagram at @splendorwater , Facebook at facebook.com/SplendorWater , and on Tiktok at @splendorwater .

About Ardagh Group Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 21,000 people with sales of approximately $10 bn.

