Unison Announces New Federal Budgeting Solution: Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting (PBF) with Execution Lifecycle

DULLES, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, a leading provider of software solutions and insights in government acquisitions, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting (PBF). PBF is an unmatched federal budgeting solution tailored to manage, interpret, and apply complex budgetary data across federal agencies.

Unlike conventional offerings, PBF is designed specifically with federal budgeting intricacies in mind. By seamlessly integrating data silos, PBF provides secure and transparent information sharing. It empowers budgeteers to navigate high-pressure periods, including the President's Budget and the processing of full-year funds, with enhanced effectiveness. This ground-breaking tool ensures greater efficiency and accuracy while simultaneously overcoming the challenges of tracking, reporting, and managing appropriations, public laws, and metadata.

Furthermore, PBF includes a hallmark feature, the Execution Lifecycle. This module ensures the budget execution process is more streamlined and accountable, driving a heightened understanding of data and increased proficiency in decision-making across the totality of an agency's accounts.

Unique to Unison's PBF is its dual role: serving as a robust operational solution and a vital training platform. This aspect fosters the growth of new entrants in the federal workforce, transforming them from mere task-takers into strategic decision-makers.

"Capitalizing on Unison's 40-year legacy of serving the federal government and our reputation as an industry leader, we've designed PBF to address the unique needs of federal budgeting," said Andy Rider, Director of Federal Budget Practice. "PBF stands apart from traditional offerings by providing an integrated platform that tackles specific federal budgeting complexities. We are thrilled to showcase this innovation at the upcoming AGA Professional Development Training event in Orlando, Florida."

