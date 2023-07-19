Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces Filing and Mailing of the Management Information Circular in Connection with the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Your vote is important no matter how many shares you own. Vote today.

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares should contact Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s strategic advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

EDMONTON, AB, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, is pleased to announce its notice of annual general meeting of shareholders and management information circular (the "Circular") are now available on the Company's website at www.auroramj.com/investors/corporate-governance as well as under Aurora's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company has mailed the Circular and related materials for the annual general meeting to Aurora's shareholders.

Shareholder Meeting Details

Aurora's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on Monday August 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) and the virtual meeting will be conducted via live webcast at: http://meetnow.global/MDU47WN. The virtual meeting format will allow shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting and vote on the matters considered at the Meeting, regardless of geographic location or ownership. Detailed instructions about how to participate in the Meeting can be found in the Circular. The Circular also provides details of the proposals Aurora's shareholders will vote on at the Meeting.

Aurora's board of directors recommends that shareholders vote FOR all of the director nominees and meeting resolutions.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and vote your shares as soon as possible. The deadline for voting your shares is at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Thursday August 10, 2023.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact the Aurora's proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for shareholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Aurora

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding the Company's upcoming annual general meeting.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 30, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

