Energywell Brings Community Solar to Maine Residents

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energywell, LLC ("Energywell"), an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition, is pleased to announce a collaboration between one of its subsidiaries, Energywell Community Solar, LLC d/b/a Think Community Solar ("Think Community Solar") and a national independent power producer ("IPP") to provide community solar customer acquisition and management in Maine. This collaboration furthers Energywell's mission to provide the best sustainable energy products to our growing book of residential energy customers.

"By leveraging Energywell's proprietary Think+ sales channel, we fully subscribed the first project in Maine in just a few short weeks this winter," said Steve Condon, VP of Community Solar at Energywell. "Energywell's unique value proposition sets a new market standard that brings real scale to customer acquisition and management for the community solar industry. Our high efficiency model applies seamlessly in all states where community solar subscriptions are an option for our residential, LMI, and C&I energy customers , and we look forward to continuing our community solar growth in 2023."

Energywell believes that, alongside its subsidiary, Think Energy, LLC ("Think Energy"), a licensed retail electricity supplier that sells 100% clean electricity with fixed rates and no cancellation fees, community solar subscriptions are a perfect match to provide our customers with additional value through long-term savings. Our multi-product clean energy approach satisfies our customers' need for choice, creates a more efficient form of customer acquisition, and ensures a stronger customer commitment to our community solar projects under management , while leveraging the robust utility data integrations of a retail energy provider.

"Prior to founding Energywell, our team built several highly successful retail energy companies that contracted millions of residential electricity and natural gas customers over the years," said Michael Fallquist, CEO of Energywell. "Our expertise in the retail energy industry uniquely positions us to deliver high quality community solar customers at scale and with the highest standards of compliance."

Think Community Solar and its partners make community solar subscriptions accessible and beneficial for Maine residents and will drive the renewable energy revolution forward by integrating advanced technology, customer-centric strategies, and a shared commitment to sustainability.

About Energywell

Energywell is an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition. Energywell combines the financial strength of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and capital and commodities expertise from Hartree Partners L.P. with proprietary technology and a seasoned team of energy industry veterans. Visit http://www.energywell.com for more information.

About Think Energy

Think Energy is a leading clean energy provider serving customers in 12 states and the District of Columbia. With a customer-centric approach, innovative technology and a growing suite of sustainable energy products, Think Energy is disrupting the retail energy industry by offering better products that create a more sustainable future for everyone. Visit http://www.thinkenergy.com for more information.

About Think Community Solar

Think Community Solar is a fast-growing community solar customer acquisition and management services provider. With cutting-edge technology, the proprietary Think+ sales channel and a large base of residential, LMI and commercial electricity customers served by its affiliate Think Energy, Think Community Solar is the preferred partner to subscribe and manage projects for IPPs across the United States. Think Community Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energywell. Visit http://www.thinkenergy.com/communitysolar/ for more information.

