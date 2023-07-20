DiFusion Technologies, Inc. selects KNB Communications to amplify its brand and generate biomaterials buzz

STAMFORD, Conn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KNB Communications , a leading healthcare marketing and public relations agency, and DiFusion Technologies , a paradigm-shifting biomaterial company known for engineering a suite of immunomodulating materials for cellular repair, tissue regeneration, bone growth, and more, figuratively shook hands today when they jointly announced an agreement between the two companies.

As the official agency of record for DiFusion, KNB Communications will leverage its expertise in strategic communications, media relations, and digital marketing to support DiFusion's mission to revolutionize the field of spinal implant technology with its innovative biomaterial solutions. The agency will focus on raising awareness about DiFusion's cutting-edge products and their potential to improve patient outcomes.

Chintan Shah, President of KNB Communications, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, lauding DiFusion's 'wow factor' products in an industry known for constant innovation. "We are thrilled to be working with DiFusion and supporting the company's commitment to advancing spinal implant technology with its groundbreaking biomaterial solutions."

This year, KNB Communications marked its 25-year anniversary in the life sciences, medical device, and healthcare tech space, making the agency one of the most qualified in the field. DiFusion's CEO, Derrick Johns, noted KNB's proven track record of success is what caught his eye. "We selected KNB Communications because of its robust media network and deep expertise in the life sciences industry," he stated. "The agency doesn't pride itself on thinking outside of the box; their employees think as if there is no box. I'm confident that approach will accelerate our growth and create new opportunities for success."

The combined strengths of KNB Communications and DiFusion will drive a comprehensive communications strategy that emphasizes thought leadership, educational initiatives, and targeted media outreach. Through strategic storytelling, KNB Communications will work closely with DiFusion to build brand recognition, foster stakeholder engagement, and establish the company as a preeminent leader within the medical device industry.

About KNB Communications:

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, KNB Communications is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency specializing in the healthcare AI, life sciences, medical devices, and dental and health technology domains. The medical marketing and PR firm is widely recognized for developing creative, strategic, and impactful integrated campaigns. The KNB team is made up of media relations, social media, email marketing, content, website, digital marketing, and video experts.

About DiFusion Technologies:

DiFusion Technologies, Inc. is an industry leader in advanced biomaterials for surgical implants. DiFusion is revolutionizing the field of implant technology by developing innovative solutions that reduce the foreign body response from the patient's immune system, thereby promoting early healing, reducing complications, and improving patient outcomes. The company's proprietary manufacturing process produces implants that decrease chronic inflammation currently associated with mainstream biomaterials.

