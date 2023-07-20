Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Genre-Smashing Groove Masters SOULIVE with 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Guitarist ERIC KRASNO on Thursday August 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

World-Renowned Trio SOULIVE features 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Guitarist and Songwriter ERIC KRASNO, Renowned and Prolific Drummer ALAN EVANS, and Acclaimed and Mesmerizing Keyboardist NEAL EVANS. Tickets for Soulive at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Thursday August 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Genre-Smashing Groove Masters SOULIVE on Thursday August 3 at 7 and 9:30 P.M. Soulive deliver an infectious blend of Soul-Jazz, R&B, Funk and Rock. Since their inception in 1999, they have released 12 acclaimed albums and are celebrated for their highly energetic and exciting live shows.

SOULIVE perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday August 3 at 7 and 9:30 P.M. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"The band knows how to excite a crowd"

— JAZZ TIMES

"They lay down the groove like they just stepped off the Mothership..."

— POPMATTERS

"They're tight…what they can do to a groove is pure magic"

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"They're tight…what they can do to a groove is pure magic"

ERIC KRASNO (Guitar), a Co-Founder of Lettuce, won his 3rd GRAMMY® Award in 2023 and has 8 GRAMMY® Award Nominations. Guitar World describes Krasno with the ability to "burn like a latter-day Wes Montgomery" with "chops worthy of Grant Green". As a dynamic performer, he's shared stages with The Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, and The Roots, among others. Out of 8 GRAMMY® Award Nominations, Krasno picked up 2 GRAMMY® Awards for his role as a songwriter and guitarist on The Tedeschi Trucks Band's Revelator album and guitarist on The Derek Trucks Band's Already Free album. Eric recently performed at Jimmy's with Stanton Moore, Founding Member and GRAMMY® Award-Winning Drummer of Galactic!

Mention the name ALAN EVANS (Drums) to a room full of music lovers, and you will get a consensus nod at one of the most celebrated and tenacious drummers in the Jazz, Funk, and Soul scene! Alan is a multi-instrumentalist, recording engineer and owner of Iron Wax Studios in Massachusetts as well as an owner of a record label, Vintage League Music. Alan also tours with Matador! Soul Sounds, a band that he formed with guitarist Eddie Roberts from The New Mastersounds.

NEAL EVANS (Keyboards), also a Former Member of Lettuce, has shared the studio with Chaka Khan, opened for The Rolling Stones, and been called by Jam Bands, "one of the wonders of the live music world." Evans has also performed with a diverse set of highly esteemed musicians including Victor Wooten, Robben Ford, Cindy Blackman Santana, and Jack White.

SOULIVE Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 47 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 40 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 435+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for SOULIVE at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday August 3 at 7 and 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach, provided by professional and experienced event staff, ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

JOIN THE TEAM AT THE LABRIE GROUP FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS

Motivated by a commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence, founders Michael and Peter Labrie and their leadership team understand it is essential to seek out talented team members for each of The Labrie Group family of restaurants — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, The Atlantic Grill, The River House, and Rio Tequila Cantina — all in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Career opportunities and current job openings can be found at www.TheLabrieGroup.com.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club