Phoenix Children's Appoints Michelle Bruhn as Chief Financial Officer

PHOENIX, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric health systems, today announced the hire of Michelle Bruhn as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Bruhn, who assumed her position on July 17, will oversee finance, treasury, revenue cycle and managed care contracting. She also is directly responsible for fiscal policy, performance goals and planning for the growing health system.

"We conducted an exhaustive national search to find the right person to fulfill this role at a particularly critical time," said Robert L. Meyer, President and CEO, Phoenix Children's. "Michelle's experience makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team. She will serve as a key advisor during Phoenix Children's continued period of significant growth."

Prior to joining Phoenix Children's, Bruhn served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for Sanford Health, one of the nation's largest health systems with $7 billion in annual revenue, 47 medical centers, 2,800 physicians and advanced practice providers, 170 clinical investigators and a health plan with more than 220,000 members. There, she was responsible for financial strategy and operations, revenue growth, debt restructuring, a $2.4 billion portfolio, annual audits and tax filings, business development and innovation efforts.

During her nearly 24-year tenure at Sanford Health, she held various financial and operational leadership positions for the health system, including senior vice president of health services operations where she was responsible for driving clinical, operational and financial performance. Before joining Sanford Health, she spent nearly a decade in public accounting focused on the hospitality, health care and nonprofit sectors.

"With her depth of experience across every area of finance and operations, she will play an essential role in helping Phoenix Children's grow into one of the largest pediatric health systems in the country," said Meyer.

Indeed, the health system is building new sites of service across Arizona, including Phoenix Children's — Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital — Arrowhead Campus , Phoenix Children's Hospital — East Valley , and completing a series of expansion projects at Phoenix Children's Hospital — Thomas Campus . Meanwhile, Phoenix Children's Medical Group continues to expand in an effort to ensure coordinated, consistent care delivery across all sites of service.

"I am honored to join Phoenix Children's at such an exciting time," said Bruhn. "I'm also eager to serve alongside a talented group of leaders and stellar colleagues throughout Phoenix Children's who are committed to advancing hope, healing and the best healthcare for children. There is no more important work than this."

Bruhn holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration from the University of South Dakota. She also is a certified public accountant and a member of various industry associations including the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, five pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

