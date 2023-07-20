RetailFirst Insurance Group Insurers A- (Excellent) AM Best Rating Affirmed

LAKELAND, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailFirst Insurance Group® announced today that AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A- (Excellent) of its insurers RetailFirst® Insurance Company and BusinessFirst Insurance Company®.

This is the sixth consecutive year that both companies have received an A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best. The rating is based on the insurers' financial strength and the ability to meet ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations.

Thomas Petcoff, chairman of the board for RetailFirst Insurance Group, attributes much of the company's success to "dedicated independent insurance agents who understand the value of long-term relationships and a consistent, service intensive approach to meeting the needs of our insureds. RetailFirst Insurance Company and BusinessFirst Insurance Company can be counted on to provide outstanding service to both insureds and agents."

About RetailFirst and BusinessFirst

Together RetailFirst and BusinessFirst insure more than 11,000 businesses throughout Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The day-to-day operations of both companies are managed by Summit® the people who know workers' comp® a managing general agent with more than 40 years of experience in workers' compensation.

